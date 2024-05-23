PM Modi's big claim at Punjab rally amid Lok Sabha elections: Reportedly taking Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Addressing a public rally in Punjab's Patiala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he would have “taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan” before releasing 90,000 Pakistani troops who surrendered during the Bangladesh War. Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of leaving Kartarpur Sahib to Pakistan.

The Congress divided the country in such a way that for 70 years we had to look at Kartarpur Sahib through binoculars,” PM Modi said in Patiala.

“When the Bangladesh war broke out, more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered. If Modi had been there at that time, I would have taken Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan and then released their soldiers…I could not do that, but I did as much as I could. Today, Kartarpur Sahib corridor is open for devotees,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister criticized Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party, saying the state is grappling with a thriving drug trade and burdened with debts under the current government.

Addressing his inaugural election rally in Punjab ahead of the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1, Modi highlighted that Punjab has provided exemplary leadership to the nation in various sectors, ranging from agriculture to industry.

Subsequently, PM Modi highlighted that the state government was heavily dependent on debt to support its operations.

The government's authority has no influence in the region, where the sand and drug mafia, as well as shooting gangs, exercise control, he explained.

“All ministers are enjoying it, and the 'kagzi CM' (chief minister on paper) is always busy marking his presence in the Delhi darbar,” the Prime Minister said.

He also attacked the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together and against each other in Punjab.

“In Punjab, they are fighting against each other in elections just to show people. Delhi's 'fiercely corrupt party' and party guilty of anti-Sikh riots are making drama by fighting against each other (in Punjab),” PM Modi said.

Published: May 23, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

