Pakistani court reserves verdict on appeals against Imran Khan ruling and his wife violated marriage law





ISLAMABAD: UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan on Thursday pledged to invest $10 billion in several sectors in Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, according to a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO).

Sharif met the UAE President in Abu Dhabi during his one-day visit to the Gulf country. Pakistan's prime minister arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday with a high-level delegation as part of a concerted campaign by Pakistan to seek foreign investment as it navigates a difficult path to economic recovery.

The United Arab Emirates is one of Pakistan's closest allies and has often bailed out the South Asian country, joining Saudi Arabia and China in extending billions of dollars in loans to Pakistan last year to to help him reach a last-minute agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). IMF) and avoid a default on sovereign debt.

The UAE is Pakistan's third largest trading partner, after China and the United States. Pakistan's policymakers consider the Gulf state as an optimal export destination due to its geographical proximity, which minimizes transportation and freight costs while facilitating trade transactions. The UAE is also home to more than a million Pakistani expatriates and is the second-largest source of remittances to the South Asian country, after Saudi Arabia.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured the UAE's support in all circumstances and pledged to invest $10 billion in several sectors in Pakistan, the UAE Office statement said. Prime Minister.

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi during his meeting with the president of the United Arab Emirates.

The Prime Minister's Office said Sharif and the UAE President discussed cooperation between the two countries in the political, economic, social, cultural and defense sectors.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of galvanizing existing cooperation and strengthening the strategic partnership, particularly in the field of information technology, renewable energy and tourism, the Prime Minister said.

Sharif expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for welcoming 1.8 million Pakistanis to the Gulf country and highlighted Pakistan's enormous human resource potential which he said could be engaged in several sectors, says the press release.

“JOINT INVESTMENTS, NOT LOANS”

Sharif had earlier spoken at a panel discussion in Abu Dhabi attended by the Pakistani and Emirati business communities.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a panel discussion on 'Innovating Together: UAE-Pakistan Technology Collaborations' in Abu-Dhabi, UAE on May 23, 2024. (Government of Pakistan)

Today I am here in this great country, this great brother country, not to seek loans but to seek joint collaboration, seek joint investments, which have mutual benefits for the investor, and reap dividends through to hard work, ingenuity and the use of modern tools. and skills, Sharif said.

Leading companies from Pakistan and the UAE signed three agreements on information technology, energy and infotechnology at the conference.

Sharif also met Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. The Prime Minister informed Al Suwaidi that Islamabad was introducing business-friendly policies and helping foreign investors in its bid to develop Pakistan's private sector.

He separately met with Abdullah Muhammad Al Mazrui, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to discuss trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE as well as their business communities, the Cabinet said of the Prime Minister.

Pakistan has seen a wave of foreign visits in recent weeks, including from the late Iranian president, the Saudi foreign minister, a delegation of major Saudi businesses as well as officials from Qatar, China, Japan, from Turkey and Central Asian countries, among others. .

Reeling from high inflation, low foreign exchange reserves and an unstable currency, Sharif has pledged to pull Pakistan out of its protracted economic crisis by boosting bilateral trade with allies and attracting more international investment. Islamabad is also currently in talks with the IMF to secure a new, longer-term bailout package of at least $6 billion.

