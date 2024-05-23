Trump's silent trial: A look at his favorite legal analysts





NEW YORK (AP) If there are any bragging rights associated with Donald Trump praising your legal acumen when he speaks after a day of testimony at his criminal trial, Fox News analyst Andy McCarthy , has already been cited at least a dozen times.

The former president and current presidential candidate regularly walks to a metal barricade outside the Lower Manhattan courtroom to face the cameras and have the last word on the day's proceedings. As the trial draws to a close, his speeches, rarely answering shouted questions, more frequently consist of reading the words of friendly commentators from a stack of newspapers.

Besides McCarthy, a former Manhattan district attorney and writer for National Review, Fox commentators Jonathan Turley, Gregg Jarrett and Mark Levin frequently receive shout-outs.

All the lawyers say, 'They don't have a case,'” Trump said repeatedly while rereading favorable quotes.

McCarthy, cited by the former president three times on May 13, is a great analyst, Trump said. Some favorites receive personal praise: Byron York is a great person, a great journalist. Alan Dershowitz is also a great person, Trump said. Every once in a while, someone from CNN chimes in. MSNBC gets the silent treatment.

For television, the ban on cameras in New York's courtrooms means a lot of air time for legal analysts. It evokes the genre's high point thirty years ago, when the OJ Simpson murder trial brought fame to the likes of Jeffrey Toobin, Nancy Grace and Greta Van Susteren. Foxs Jarrett, who worked at Court TV in the 1990s, straddles the eras.

EXPERTS’ OPINIONS ACROSS THE ENTIRE RANGE

Naturally, it is not difficult to find those who contradict Trump. On television news networks that are covering the trial extensively, the dominant opinions tend to reflect the audiences they seek: little sympathy for the prosecution's case on Fox, just as hard to find praise for the defense on MSNBC. On CNN, it's more mixed.

More experienced legal experts, like Chuck Rosenberg speaking on MSNBC on Wednesday, note that it would be foolish to predict an outcome. The only opinions that really matter are those of the jurors.

More nuanced coverage can usually be found off-screen. The Sunday edition of the New York Times, for example, published a report quoting experts that concluded: Several experts say the case remains one to lose. In the same day's opinion section, columnist Ross Douthat concluded that the deal was a political win for Trump so far.

Just as even paranoid people can have enemies, even sinful demagogues can face politically motivated prosecution and profit from the appearance of legal persecution, Douthat wrote. And this appearance, so far, has been the political gift of the trial to Donald Trump.

MSNBC was devoting much of its day to Trump's legal issues well before the current trial. Former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann is very present there; he also contributes to a podcast, Prosecuting Donald Trump, with fellow analyst Mary McCord.

Even MSNBC's biggest stars, including Rachel Maddow, have spent time in the courtroom. After listening to Trump's defense earlier this week, she reported that it was discursive, sprawling and uninspiring.

Trump chooses his goal

Fox's commentators on the matter attracted a lot of attention from Trump. Turley made 47 appearances to talk about the trial on Fox's weekly programs from the start of the trial through May 15, while McCarthy recorded 35, according to the liberal watchdog Media Matters.

McCarthy previously prosecuted terrorism cases in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York and represented Rudolph Giuliani. Turley is a professor at George Washington University Law School and founded the Older Prisoners Project, which helps secure the release of geriatric prisoners.

Writing about the trial in National Review, McCarthy said Trump should be acquitted for the simplest of reasons: Prosecutors can't prove their case. He criticized prosecution witness and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen on-air, saying Cohen's dishonesty and bias against Trump would be issues he will have to overcome with the jury.

Turley, speaking to Fox's Jesse Watters last week, called Cohen the most compromised and unbelievable witness in the history of the federal legal system. During another appearance on Fox, Turley said the judge, Juan Merchan, shouldn't even turn the case over to the jury.

I think this case is over, Turley said. They did not indicate motives for a crime.

Trump began relying more on conservative commentators after Merchan found him in violation of a silence order that prohibits him from criticizing prosecutors, court staff and witnesses. He sometimes stops reading passages while quoting the order.

Trump's legal team at one point asked if they could submit articles to the judge for pre-approval before Trump published them on his Truth Social site. Merchan refused.

This week on Fox, anchor Martha MacCallum said that if you look at the legal experts on other networks, this case is airtight.

On Monday, as usual, the network aired Trump's daily roundup at 5 p.m. ET, the time slot for The Five, cable news's most popular program. MSNBC didn't carry Trump. CNN showed the former president and immediately followed up with fact-checking.

As happened that day, and on occasion on other days, Trump praised some CNN commentators. He cited CNN's Laura Coates, Elie Honig and Tim Parlatore, the latter of whom was a former Trump lawyer hired as an analyst.

CNN fact-checker Tom Foreman said Trump does a lot of cherry-picking in his quotes.

It's certainly true that some panelists say it's not a good deal, CNN's Jake Tapper said. There are also people who feel the opposite. And that's what we're trying to do here by bringing a diversity of points of view.

___

Associated Press correspondent Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

___

David Bauder writes about media for the Associated Press. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder

