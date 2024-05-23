Simon Case says WhatsApps about Johnson government were crude, for now

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case said his WhatsApp messages criticizing Boris Johnson's government were crude and instantaneous expressions that he regretted, but he remained frank about his concerns as he answered questions from the Covid-19 investigation.

The inquiry's lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, questioned Mr Case about some of his WhatsApp messages which emerged during evidence at the inquiry last year, many of which show his exasperation with the handling of the pandemic under the mandate of Boris Johnson.

Britain's top civil servant acknowledged that his messages, which include references to Mr Johnson and his entourage as fundamentally savage, are part of the historic record of the Covid-19 inquiry when he gave evidence on Thursday.

These are very raw, instantaneous human expressions, they don't represent the whole story but I recognize that they are part of it. Many of them are now demanding an apology for the things I said and the way I expressed myself, Mr. Case said.

He sought to soften his descriptions of his tenure as head of the civil service in Mr Johnson's government while maintaining the message that there were widespread problems.

Asked about the negative WhatsApps he sent regarding Mr Johnson, Mr Case said: These are examples that I obviously deeply regret expressing my current frustrations with the former Prime Minister.

Simon Case giving evidence to the inquest (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)

Mr Case said: Every Prime Minister has their own approach and as I said, in my job I have found this very frustrating. I just don't think I understood how difficult he found it personally.

But he said it was a fair conclusion to draw that a WhatsApp message he sent saying Crisis + pygmies = toxic behavior was an observation about the abilities of individuals in the Cabinet Office and Number 10.

He also said: Good people have worked incredibly hard in impossible circumstances with choices for which it seems there has never been a right answer.

But because of the lack of teamwork and the difficult atmosphere, we were trying to run everything from the center of government, trying to manage the response to a global pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case arrives to give evidence (Victoria Jones/PA)

There was duplication of effort, overlapping meetings and the right people were simply being cut to pieces, he said.

He also spoke about the external pressures that influenced the way the government acted, saying there were dark days when it felt like we just couldn't get it right.

He said there had been a struggle to get the right people in the room with Mr Johnson when he began taking office.

Asked about a post in which he wrote that the wrong people were working in Downing Street because it was a rat's nest, he replied: That's correct.

He added: I mean, we brought in some really good people into the Covid taskforce, but it ended up being quite a separate entity with its own sort of cultural ways of working from the rest of Number 10.

He talked about the lack of structure, saying it was very difficult to get structured ways of working, but he also argued that the job of civil servants is to make government work as best we can, to adapt to the personalities around us and try to make government work. that works.

The Cabinet Secretary also said he had intervened to try to spark serious discussion on WhatsApp during Mr Johnson's government.

Mr Case said Downing Street's first specific policy on WhatsApp was introduced in March 2021, but by that stage it had become an entrenched way of working.

Mr Cases' appearance follows his return to work as Cabinet Secretary after resigning in October for medical reasons.

In July 2020, before becoming Cabinet Secretary, he said I have never seen a group of people less well equipped to lead a country in a message to Lord Sedwill, who was then head of the Civil Service.

He also described Mr Johnson and his inner circle as fundamentally savage and suggested the then Prime Minister's wife Carrie was the real person responsible for Number 10.

Mr Case, who became permanent secretary at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 and then Cabinet secretary in September that year, was absent from hearings last year when other senior Westminster officials gave evidence for reasons medical.

The Covid-19 survey began in June 2022 and consists of several modules. Mr Cases' testimony concludes the Module 2 hearings, which focus on decision-making and political governance in the UK.

Baroness Heather Hallett, chair of the inquiry, will now review the evidence. She has not set a publication date for her report and recommendations.

The inquiry's next evidence hearing, which will focus on module 3 on healthcare, will take place in September.