James Comey expects Trump conviction in hush money case





(NewsNation) Former FBI Director James Comey told NewsNation on Wednesday that he expects former President Donald Trump to be convicted in the U.S. Attorney's hush money case. district of Manhattan.

“There is an overwhelming chance of a conviction, a significant but much smaller chance of a hung jury and no chance of an acquittal,” Comey said on NewsNation's “Dan Abrams Live.”

Comey said prosecutors have built a strong circumstantial case that should resonate with jurors, despite the unusual nature of the charges involving a payment to a porn star before the 2016 election.

And although he previously suggested Biden should pardon Trump, Comey said he now believes prosecution is warranted given Trump's actions around Jan. 6 and the Mar-a-Lago affair.

Comey called the right-wing theory that the FBI planned to assassinate Trump during the search of his Mar-a-Lago residence last year “crazy.” He said references to officers being armed and authorized to use deadly force were standard operating procedures included in all of these operational plans.

“If I tried to put it in the next book, the editor would cross it out and say, 'Come on, who would believe that?'” Comey said, promoting his new crime novel “Westport.”

The claim stems from a filing by Trump's legal team that referenced the FBI's operational plan containing standard language on authorizing the use of deadly force when necessary. However, this boilerplate policy statement is included in all of these plans as a precautionary measure.

There is no credible evidence to suggest that armed agents intended to kill Trump while conducting the court-authorized search of classified documents. Trump's own lawyers have acknowledged that he was not present at Mar-a-Lago during the search.

Comey also addressed the gap in public perception between the FBI and local police, suggesting that relentless attacks on the bureau by Trump and his allies are likely to blame.

“Part of this must be the flamethrower that Donald Trump and his accomplices aimed at the FBI,” he said.

He said it was disheartening for FBI agents to continually internalize these lies and see the integrity of the bureau called into question, even as those lies were relayed to them by neighbors in their own communities.

Although Comey acknowledged that his decisions during the 2016 election enraged both Republicans and Democrats, he said he hoped to be remembered above all as “a father, a wonderful husband and grandfather.”

Comey acknowledged facing harsh criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, saying: “I don't care what the ends of our bell curve think they're in such bubbles that everyone thinks I'm on the side of the other team. »

He was referring to the fact that he had been vilified by the left for his decision to reopen the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails shortly before the 2016 election, which some said handed the election to Trump .

Comey suggested that “there's a whole group of people in the middle” who understand how the FBI works and “feel pretty good about it” despite partisan attacks. He emphasized that loving his family and feeling good about his decisions were most important.

Expressing grave concern about Trump's attempt to retake the White House, Comey urged voters to carefully examine the evidence of his misconduct rather than being “uninformed voters,” urging them to “watch videos of the January 6” and listen to Trump’s former cabinet warn that he should do it. never return to the Oval Office.

“This election is an opportunity for people to realize that our political disagreements… fall short of something we should all have in common: our commitment to the rule of law,” he said.

While declaring that he considers himself an independent, Comey said, “I'm going to vote for Joe Biden because I know what's at stake.”

Comey spoke about his recently published crime novel “Westport,” which is the second book in a planned trilogy. He based the protagonist, Nora Carlton, on his own daughters, particularly his eldest, who is currently a federal prosecutor.

Comey said he tries to draw on his real-life experiences as an FBI agent and federal prosecutor to authentically depict the inner workings of investigations in his fictional writings.

While the first book focused on a mob case, “Westport” sees Carlton working as general counsel for a hedge fund when one of her colleagues is murdered, making her one of the prime suspects.

Comey said the book was “twisted” and would give readers an “interesting” insight into the murder case. He also revealed that the third book, which will be released next spring, will address domestic terrorism and the FBI's efforts against “white identity extremism.”

On SCOTUS challenges

Comey was unsure whether Supreme Court Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas should recuse themselves from cases related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, given their apparent support for Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

“It’s concerning,” he said of Alito’s display of flags associated with the riots. “I just think he should do a little bit of what he did before, which was 'why is that there?'”

