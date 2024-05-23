



Indonesia, a country rich in natural resources, is harnessing its water potential to drive development and ensure sustainable growth. President Joko Widodos' speech at the 10th World Water Forum in Nusa Dua, Bali, highlighted the country's commitment to strengthening national water infrastructure and harnessing the transformative power of water resources. Over the past decade, Indonesia has embarked on an ambitious project to strengthen its water infrastructure through significant investments in the construction of dams, irrigation networks and flood control measures. President Widodo proudly highlighted these achievements during his speech, citing the completion of 42 dams, the expansion of irrigation networks covering just under 3 million acres, and the implementation of flood control measures. and coastal protection for 1,340 miles. A notable milestone in Indonesia's water journey is the development of the floating solar power plant in Cirata Reservoir, West Java. President Widodo hailed the project as the largest floating solar power plant in Southeast Asia, demonstrating Indonesia's innovative approach to harnessing water resources for renewable energy production. Water management challenges However, President Widodo highlighted the challenges of water scarcity and the urgent need for collective action to resolve these issues. Citing World Bank research indicating a potential slowdown in economic growth due to water shortages, President Widodo stressed the importance of integrated water resources management to mitigate these risks. He highlighted the strategic importance of the forum in promoting stakeholder collaboration to address water-related challenges and promote sustainable water management practices. Access to clean water remains a crucial challenge in many Indonesian communities, with residents relying on rainwater and healthy brackish water due to insufficient supplies. This lack of drinking water contributes to the prevalence of fecal-borne diseases, particularly affecting young children. However, significant progress has been made in improving water supply facilities nationwide, with around 23,000 villages benefiting from these efforts, which has had a positive impact. more than 17 million people. Sustainable improvements are supported by community action plans, ensuring the longevity of these vital resources. Despite progress, water pollution and poor sanitation remain pressing problems across Indonesia. The majority of the population is exposed to contaminated water sources and only 12% of the population has access to safe drinking water, highlighting the urgency of addressing these concerns. The World Bank report warns that these pollution and sanitation deficiencies contribute to high rates of stunting among children, which could have a significant impact on Indonesia's GDP by 2045. Geographic disparities further exacerbate Indonesia's water problems, with regions like Java, Bali and East Nusa Tenggara facing water stress. At the same time, Papua, Kalimantan and Sumatra struggle to access essential water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services. This disparity highlights the need for targeted interventions and equitable distribution of resources to address the multifaceted water-related problems facing Indonesia's diverse landscapes. Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, is sinking more than 11 inches per year. This fact prompted the Indonesian government to move the capital to Borneo in August 2024. Water for shared prosperity The cultural importance of water was also a central point of President Widodos' speech, particularly illustrated by the Balis Subak irrigation system. Dating from the 11th century and recognized as a world cultural heritage, the Subak system reflects Indonesia's rich cultural heritage and the deep connection between water and society. President Widodo stressed the importance of preserving local wisdom in water management, emphasizing the need to integrate traditional knowledge with modern water management practices. In line with the forum's theme, Water for Shared Prosperity, President Widodo stressed that collaboration, equality and peace are essential to address water challenges and promote inclusive water management practices. water. He called for the active participation of all stakeholders, including the younger generation, in safeguarding water resources for future generations. Addressing these issues aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which aims to drinking water and sanitation for all. It is clear that for Indonesia to achieve its economic and development goals, water security must be a top priority.

