The Weekend Leader – Ahead of PM Modi's rally in Patiala, protesting farmers visit the venue





Photo: IANS Hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first election rally in Punjab Patiala on Thursday, hundreds of protesting farmers, who have been gathering at the Shambhu border since February 13, started heading towards the Prime Minister's venue to lodge their protest. The Prime Minister will campaign for BJP candidate Preneet Kaur. The farmers, under the banners of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukta Kisan Morcha (apolitical), demanded the release of three farmers who were arrested by the Haryana Police during the 'Delhi Chalo' protests at the Shambu border. . Farmers from Punjab and Haryana gathered at Shambhu — the Punjab-Haryana border — and other border points to mark the completion of 100 days of ongoing protest to put pressure on the Center to accept their demands, which include a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers would show black flags to Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Punjab for campaigning. A decision in this regard was taken at a rally organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM). Taking up the cause of the protesting farmers, a day earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at his maiden election rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh, said: The farmers of Haryana are working in the fields of the country; the Modi government took away your rights and abolished the Land Tribunal Bill to help billionaires; Then three (agricultural) laws were passed, but the government had to backtrack. The Congress leader accused Prime Minister Modi of waiving Rs 16 lakh crore loan from a few capitalists. If Narendra Modi can waive the loan of Rs 16 lakh crore of a few capitalists of the country, then the Congress will waive the loans of farmers. The amount of money that Narendra Modi gave to the billionaires, we will give to the farmers, workers and poor people of the country. Without mincing words, he said, Modi-ji said that withdrawing loans to farmers would ruin the habits of farmers. Does credit relief only ruin the habits of farmers, not those of billionaires? If forgoing farmers' loans and improving their lives is like “breaking a habit,” then we won't do it just once, but repeatedly. Meanwhile, tight security was deployed at Prime Minister Modi's election rally to avoid untoward incidents. –IANS

