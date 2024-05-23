Donald Trump's Bronx rally is more about ego than votes





There are political reasons why Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in the Bronx. Some are even plausible. Polls have shown that his general election opponent, now-President Joe Biden, is struggling to muster support from voters of color, a critical part of Biden's winning coalition in 2020. So, appearing Thursday night in the district of Crotona Park, a neighborhood with a majority Puerto Rican, Dominican and black population, allows Trump to highlight a weakness of Biden and present himself as an alternative, even if his real audience is elsewhere. Four years ago, Biden won this county with about 68 percent of the vote, and Trump has no real hope of winning the Bronx, much less New York state, this time around.

Still, the fact that the rally will take place near America's highest concentration of journalists should generate cheap and broad media coverage for Trump (yes, including this story). The Bronx rally is the latest and biggest in a series of Trump's local stunts. My favorite so far was the motorcade of ex-presidents heading to a fire station in midtown Manhattan so Trump could wave to the cameras and return a pair of (cold) pizzas delivered by his staff half an hour later early. Trump also visited a Harlem bodega where two years ago an employee fatally stabbed a customer who jumped over the store's counter and shoved him. Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, ultimately dropped the second-degree murder charges after concluding that the employee may have acted in self-defense.

Trump brings pizza to a downtown fire station, May 2, 2024. By Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times/Redux.

In the Bronx, Trump will likely once again (falsely) assert that city life is like living in hell, rhetoric that may well appeal to the suburban white voters Trump is trying to attract. But that angers Ritchie Torres, the Democrat who represents New York's 15th Congressional District, which covers most of the South Bronx, and he calls Trump an enemy of the borough. Gun violence in a place like the Bronx is not inevitable, it is a political choice that has been imposed on lower-income communities by dangerous demagogues like Donald Trump. He gave us a far-right Supreme Court that struck down gun safety laws here in New York State, flooding us with even more guns, Torres says. His catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic has cost more than 7,000 lives in the Bronx. We in the Bronx have a responsibility to expose Trump for the fraud he represents.

It's been more than eight years since Trump held a campaign rally in the city; his last in the state was in Buffalo in 2016. He became a legal resident of Florida in 2019, fleeing his hometown in search of respect. The only reason Trump has been back in New York for most of the last month is because Bragg forced him to stand trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records. But because the alleged crimes, which Trump has denied, stemmed from his alleged sexual relationship with porn actress Stormy Daniels, the parade of witnesses was a fascinating journey to the height of the city's tabloid media culture and a reminder and the era of the '90s, when Trump enjoyed a relatively benign celebrity in which he could land on the front page of the New York Post because Marla Maples allegedly claimed he gave her the best sex I never had. Perhaps this is what Trump dreams of when he closes his eyes and seems to sleep in the courtroom: Ah, the good old days, when people talked about who I was sleeping with!

Alongside the Cannes Film Festival premiere of The Apprentice, which charts Trump's public rise in the 1970s under the tutelage of sinister lawyer Roy Cohn, the trial at times seemed like a retrospective look at Trump's glory days in New York. Yet its garish importance and sometimes popularity in urban life seem to belong to ancient history. Yes, the city has pockets of Trump fans, and he has a certain anti-hero following him. But the vast majority of Democratic-dominated New York state vehemently despises Trump, and he is on a losing streak in its legal system, with writer E. Jean Carroll winning an 88 libel suit .3 million and state Attorney General Letitia James uncovering a $454 million fraud. judgement. And next week, the jury in Trump's secret trial could hand down the first criminal conviction of a former president.

