



IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser. Now playing China holds military exercises around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment' 00:56

FOLLOWING Russian President Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at start of two-day visit to China 01:51

Biden administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other products 01:44

Biden administration to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles 05:13

Biden administration to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles 02:40

Hong Kong loses most of its iconic neon signs 02:50

China's top electric vehicle maker sells cars for $10,000 02:50

China launches spacecraft to explore the dark side of the Moon 01:31

China launches its Chang'e-6 mission to the far side of the Moon 01:01

Deadly highway collapse in China sends vehicles plunging 00:32

Blinken: Russia would have difficulties in Ukraine without China's support 00:36

Xi welcomes Blinken as US, China work to stabilize relations 00:49

Senate set to vote on possible ban on TikTok 02:04

Record rains cause widespread flooding in southern China 00:55

China's middle class sees confidence decline as economy faces slowdown 03:54

Hong Kong loses most of its iconic neon signs 02:41

Treasury Secretary Yellen Slams 'Artificially Cheap Chinese Products', Expresses Concern About TikTok 01:49

Blinken reiterates support for Philippines amid tensions with China 01:16

The United States and Japan conduct joint military exercises amid high tensions with China 01:49

Taiwan joins China in search and rescue mission after fishing boat capsizes 00:43 China's military has held air, sea and land exercises around Taiwan in what it calls punishment for separatist forces seeking independence on the self-ruled island.May 23, 2024 Read More Now playing China holds military exercises around Taiwan as 'powerful punishment' 00:56

FOLLOWING Russian President Putin greeted by Xi Jinping at start of two-day visit to China 01:51

Biden administration announces higher tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other products 01:44

Biden administration to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles 05:13

Biden administration to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles 02:40

Hong Kong loses most of its iconic neon signs 02:50

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/video/china-holds-military-drills-around-taiwan-as-powerful-punishment-211469381723 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos