Politics
Indonesia looking for a bigger bite of the apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Bali had been chosen as the fourth location for a Apple Developer Academy in Indonesia. Quoted by Detik.com and speaking during a visit to Apple Academy in Tangerang South on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Cook said they received many applications from people wanting to work at the Bali Academy. This location is attractive to Indonesian and international workers.
Cook admires Bali and its rich pool of creative workers, who contributed to his selection as Developer Academy location. Cook did not specify when the Apple Developer Academy Bali will be open but he promised that he would return to Indonesia soon.
The first one Apple Developer Academy opened in Brazil, followed by other academies in other countries, notably in South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Italy and the United States.
Unlike its three predecessors, the new Apple Developer Academyy in Bali will accept international and local applicants regardless of their education and experience as computer programmers.
Tim Cook hoped that Apple Developer Academy in Bali would successfully contribute to creating new digital talents. More than 2,000 applications were received to join Apple Developer Academies. 90% of accepted applicants secured initial positions in e-commerce and transportation, among other fields,
Cook went on to explain how a single line of computer code can change the world. Apple invests in developing skills and creativity in Indonesia to enable dedicated individuals to play an important role in Apples global and Indonesian community.
Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at National Palace on April 17. Cook and the Indonesian president discussed Apple's plans for Indonesia. Budi Arie Setiadi, Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information, commented that Indonesia wants to participate in the global supply chain regarding the exploration of Apple's strategic plans. “Indonesia can also become part of the global supply chain,” Budi said after the meeting.
President Jokowi asked Apple CEO increase the number of Indonesian national components used to create Apple products. Only two components are currently manufactured in Indonesia, compared to 72 in Vietnam.
Furthermore, discussions are underway regarding the construction of a factory in Indonesia. For Indonesia, the advantage lies in the increased added value thanks to locally produced components. In addition, the price of Apple Products may be lower because, if produced domestically, they would not be subject to import taxes.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said Apple plans to add a fourth Apple Developer Academy as part of its investment in Indonesia. There are three Apple Developer Academies in Surabaya, Batam and Tangerang, with a total investment value of Rp. 1,000,000. 1.2 trillion. “They announced yesterday that they would add an additional facility in Bali,” Kartasasmita said. “Thus, Apple's total investment will increase to Rp. 1,000,000. 1.6 trillion.
Agus said President Jokowi was encouraged Apple create domestic manufacturing plants. He noted several Apple device components were now available in Indonesia. “Later, the Ministry of Industry will conduct a business matching process. “We already have a list of mobile phone components produced in Indonesia that we might be able to match and supply,” he said.
Providing an overview of Indonesia's cell phone production, Indonesia's domestic cell phone production stands at 50 million units, of which 2.8 million units (5.6%) are imported.
Apple produces 85% of all phones imported into Indonesia has an import value of 2 billion dollars.
The government also invited Apple contribute to the development of skilled workers by creating an innovation center working in cooperation with top Indonesian universities.
Agus went on to say that Apple could also create a smart city in Indonesia's new capital (IKN). Cook responded positively to the invitation and accompanying offer to entrust Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan with responsibility for coordinating Apple's role in creating a smart city in East Kalimantan.
Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed his delight at the performance of the three Apple Developer Academies operating in Indonesia. We are delighted with the performance of the three academies.
In response to the president's invitation, Cook said he was considering the request to build a Apple manufacturing plant in Indonesia. He acknowledged that Indonesia is an important market for Apple and has a lot of good investment potential. “I think the investment capabilities in Indonesia are endless. I think there are many interesting places to invest, and we are investing. We believe in this country,” he said.
Cook also feels a strong affinity for Indonesian culture. For this reason, he considers that investments in Indonesia have a bright future. In 2016, Apple canceled its investment plans in Indonesia. However, he now believes in Indonesia. “In my opinion, investments in Indonesia will never stop,” he said.
Related links
Potential of Indonesia's creative economy
Bali to reinvigorate the creative sector
Stay informed about tourism-related news in Bali: Subscribe to Bali Update
|
Sources
2/ https://www.balidiscovery.com/indonesia-seeking-a-bigger-bite-of-apple/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Indonesia looking for a bigger bite of the apple
- Bollywood Newswrap, May 23: Alia Bhatt reacts to posts criticizing trolls for shaming Deepika Padukone's pregnancy; Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai
- The story of Bella Hadid's keffiyeh dress in Cannes
- Offline, Online, and Vivo: Quarters Games
- UK General Election announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for 4 July #UKElection #BBCNews
- Europe and Central Asia – P180849 – Türkiye Earthquake Recovery and Reconstruction Project
- Rishi Sunak has set July 4 for the UK general election. What's next? | election news
- Justice Department says Ticketmaster and Live Nation's illegal monopoly drives up prices for fans | News, Sports, Jobs
- Not just any doubles specialist: Ayhika Mukherjee after leaving out of the Paris Games
- ICE levied $10M penalty by SEC while New York Stock Exchange and others face charges
- Stocks & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Spirit Airlines and San José Mineta International Airport Partner to Offer New Low Fare Service to Washington's Reagan National Airport