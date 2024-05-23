Indonesia looking for a bigger bite of the apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that Bali had been chosen as the fourth location for a Apple Developer Academy in Indonesia. Quoted by Detik.com and speaking during a visit to Apple Academy in Tangerang South on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, Cook said they received many applications from people wanting to work at the Bali Academy. This location is attractive to Indonesian and international workers.

Cook admires Bali and its rich pool of creative workers, who contributed to his selection as Developer Academy location. Cook did not specify when the Apple Developer Academy Bali will be open but he promised that he would return to Indonesia soon.

The first one Apple Developer Academy opened in Brazil, followed by other academies in other countries, notably in South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Italy and the United States.

Unlike its three predecessors, the new Apple Developer Academyy in Bali will accept international and local applicants regardless of their education and experience as computer programmers.

Tim Cook hoped that Apple Developer Academy in Bali would successfully contribute to creating new digital talents. More than 2,000 applications were received to join Apple Developer Academies. 90% of accepted applicants secured initial positions in e-commerce and transportation, among other fields,

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Cook went on to explain how a single line of computer code can change the world. Apple invests in developing skills and creativity in Indonesia to enable dedicated individuals to play an important role in Apples global and Indonesian community.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at National Palace on April 17. Cook and the Indonesian president discussed Apple's plans for Indonesia. Budi Arie Setiadi, Indonesian Minister of Communication and Information, commented that Indonesia wants to participate in the global supply chain regarding the exploration of Apple's strategic plans. “Indonesia can also become part of the global supply chain,” Budi said after the meeting.

President Jokowi asked Apple CEO increase the number of Indonesian national components used to create Apple products. Only two components are currently manufactured in Indonesia, compared to 72 in Vietnam.

Furthermore, discussions are underway regarding the construction of a factory in Indonesia. For Indonesia, the advantage lies in the increased added value thanks to locally produced components. In addition, the price of Apple Products may be lower because, if produced domestically, they would not be subject to import taxes.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said Apple plans to add a fourth Apple Developer Academy as part of its investment in Indonesia. There are three Apple Developer Academies in Surabaya, Batam and Tangerang, with a total investment value of Rp. 1,000,000. 1.2 trillion. “They announced yesterday that they would add an additional facility in Bali,” Kartasasmita said. “Thus, Apple's total investment will increase to Rp. 1,000,000. 1.6 trillion.

Agus said President Jokowi was encouraged Apple create domestic manufacturing plants. He noted several Apple device components were now available in Indonesia. “Later, the Ministry of Industry will conduct a business matching process. “We already have a list of mobile phone components produced in Indonesia that we might be able to match and supply,” he said.

Providing an overview of Indonesia's cell phone production, Indonesia's domestic cell phone production stands at 50 million units, of which 2.8 million units (5.6%) are imported.

Apple produces 85% of all phones imported into Indonesia has an import value of 2 billion dollars.

The government also invited Apple contribute to the development of skilled workers by creating an innovation center working in cooperation with top Indonesian universities.

Agus went on to say that Apple could also create a smart city in Indonesia's new capital (IKN). Cook responded positively to the invitation and accompanying offer to entrust Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan with responsibility for coordinating Apple's role in creating a smart city in East Kalimantan.

Apple CEO Tim Cook also expressed his delight at the performance of the three Apple Developer Academies operating in Indonesia. We are delighted with the performance of the three academies.

In response to the president's invitation, Cook said he was considering the request to build a Apple manufacturing plant in Indonesia. He acknowledged that Indonesia is an important market for Apple and has a lot of good investment potential. “I think the investment capabilities in Indonesia are endless. I think there are many interesting places to invest, and we are investing. We believe in this country,” he said.

Cook also feels a strong affinity for Indonesian culture. For this reason, he considers that investments in Indonesia have a bright future. In 2016, Apple canceled its investment plans in Indonesia. However, he now believes in Indonesia. “In my opinion, investments in Indonesia will never stop,” he said.

