Arvind Kejriwal accuses PM Modi of targeting his elderly and ailing parents





Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal and his family await a Delhi Police team in connection with the alleged assault case of AAP MP Swati Maliwals, at his residence, in New Delhi. | Photo credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 23 alleged that his elderly and ailing parents were being targeted to “break” him and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “crossed all limits” by doing so. Addressing a virtual press conference, Mr Kejriwal, who is also the national in-charge of AAP, said he had a message for Prime Minister Modi. “I have a message and an appeal for Prime Minister Modi. You arrested my MPs but I did not break. You arrested my minister but you could not make me bend. You arrested me and I was harassed in prison,” he said. “But today you have exceeded all limits. To break me, you targeted my elderly and sick parents. My mother suffers from multiple illnesses. On the day of my arrest (March 21), she was returning from the hospital .My father is 85 years old and has hearing problems. Do you think my parents are guilty? Why are my parents being harassed? money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy. Earlier in the day, sources had said that Delhi Police would not be able to visit Mr. Kejriwal's residence to question his parents over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, at the chief minister's residence on May 13. On Wednesday, Mr. Kejriwal had said that the police would question his elderly and ailing parents the next day. Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Chief Minister Kejriwal, has been arrested in the assault case. In his first reaction to Ms Maliwal's alleged assault, Mr Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter and justice to be served in the matter. In an interview with PTIThe Chief Minister said the matter was currently “sub-judice” and his comment could affect the proceedings. Reacting to his comment, Ms. Maliwal said the irony had claimed a thousand lives, adding that Mr. Kejriwal had finally said that he wanted a free and fair investigation into the matter.

