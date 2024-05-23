Trump attends lunch in Houston to ask oil bosses for more campaign money | Donald Trump





Donald Trump continued to ask fossil fuel executives to fund his presidential campaign on Wednesday, despite increased scrutiny of his dealings with the industry.

The former president attended a fundraising luncheon at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, hosted by three executives from major oil companies.

The invitation-only meeting comes a day after the defense finished its case in Trump's criminal trial and a week after Houston was hit by deadly storms. The climate crisis, driven primarily by the burning of fossil fuels, has created conditions for more frequent and severe rainfall and flooding, particularly in Texas.

Houstonians stare in disbelief at Trump as he arrives to beg for funds from big oil companies just days after the city's climate disaster, said Alex Glass, communications director for the climate advocacy organization Climate Power and former Houston resident.

It also follows a fundraising dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club last month, where the former president reportedly asked more than 20 oil executives for $1 billion in campaign donations from of their industry and promised, if elected, to remove obstacles to drilling and scrap metal. a pause in gas exports and the reversal of new rules aimed at reducing car pollution.

Donald Trump is once again telling us who he is, said Pete Maysmith, senior vice president of the environmental nonprofit League of Conservation Voters. He has already asked oil executives for a billion dollars for his campaign, [and] we can only assume that this week's meeting is aimed at haggling over exactly what they will get in return.

Executives from two of the companies reportedly represented at the Mar-a-Lago meeting were among the hosts of Trump's fundraiser Wednesday.

Harold Hamm, executive chairman and founder of Continental Resources and one of the organizers of the Wednesday lunch, is a longtime Trump supporter and was also reportedly present at the April dinner.

Hamm, a multi-billionaire, played a major role in the rush to extract oil from the Bakken shale formation, which stretches across the U.S. Midwest and Canada.

During Trump's first presidential campaign, Hamm was also reportedly one of seven major donors to receive special seats at Trump's inauguration. The oil tycoon was briefly considered for energy secretary during the former president's first term, but reportedly turned down the position. He turned away from Trump after his 2020 defeat, choosing to donate to his opponents, but later donated to Trump's primary campaign in August.

One of Hamms Wednesday's co-hosts was Vicki Hollub, chief executive officer of Occidental Petroleum, who was also represented at the Mar-a-Lago fundraiser. Hollub has been criticized by climate activists for investing in carbon capture technology in a bid to continue extracting oil and gas, despite warnings that fossil fuels must be phased out to avoid the worst effects of climate change. climate change.

Congressional Democrats on Wednesday launched an investigation into Occidental Petroleum and other companies after the Federal Trade Commission last month charged the head of Pioneer Natural Resources with illegal collusion with the Opec+ oil production cartel to maintain fuel prices. at a high level.

The third co-host of Wednesday's meeting, Kelcy Warren, is the executive chairman of Energy Transfer Partners, a company with which Trump has close financial ties.

Throughout the 2024 campaign cycle, Warren has donated more than $800,000 to Trump's campaign. During the 2020 election cycle, he hosted at least one fundraiser for the former president in 2020 and donated $10 million to a pro-Trump Super Pac.

During his first presidential campaign in 2016, Trump invested in the company while receiving more than $100,000 in campaign contributions from Warren, according to the Guardian.

Warren appears to have benefited from Trump's first term: Days after taking office in 2017, Trump approved construction of his company's controversial Dakota Access pipeline, sparking outrage from climate advocates, environmental advocates and neighboring indigenous tribal organizations.

Last year, the Texas Tribune revealed that Energy Transfer Partners profited $2.4 billion from increased gas demand during Texas' deadly winter freeze and grid collapse energy of the State which followed.

The fossil fuel industry has dedicated $7.3 million to the Trump 2024 campaign and related groups, making it its fifth-largest industry donor this election cycle.

The billion-dollar deal Trump reportedly proposed to oil executives last month could save the industry $110 billion in tax breaks if he returns to the White House, according to an analysis by last week.

Last week, Raskin launched a House oversight investigation into nine oil companies after Trump allegedly proposed dismantling Biden's environmental rules for their benefit and requested $1 billion in contributions to his presidential campaign.

Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has also expressed interest in a formal investigation into the Mar-a-Lago meeting. Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, Washington's powerful watchdog, also told the Guardian it was investigating.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/22/trump-oil-industry-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos