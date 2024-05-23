The Guardian's view on the end of a parliament: five years in which Britain's leaders showed they were not up to the task | Editorial





AAnd so, finally and without regret, the 2019 parliament will finally be buried on Friday. This parliaments extension is not blatantly illegal, as was Boris Johnson's illegal attempt to terminate his predecessor five years ago. But that's about all that can be said in its favor. In almost every respect this period was as poor and as discreditable as that which the British government had to endure. There has rarely been a parliament that ends without as much mourning as this one. However, the Parliament of 2019 is dying as it lived, in unnecessary chaos and with political despair once again taking precedence over legislative content. Rishi Sunak's gamble on a July election means that most of the government's programme, announced at the speech of kings in November, will now no longer reach the legislative text at all. This highlights a very troubling truth: modern government is becoming more efficient than effective, with MPs increasingly expected to campaign rather than monitor or legislate. Some of the boasts of what sometimes seemed Mr Sunak's proudest boasts, his anti-smoking bill, his proposed lease reform and his commitment to a football regulator, among them, have simply been abandoned due to self-inflicted lack of time. His promise to return Martyn's Law legislation, strengthening security in public places, proved unnecessary. It's as if only the promise matters, with delivery reduced to a tedious but optional extra. Mr Sunak's ministers spent Thursday trying to ensure that one of their signature promises of recent months, the Post Office System (Horizon) Offenses Bill, passes the threshold. finishing line. The bill overturns hundreds of postmaster convictions caused by the HorizonIT system. It addresses questions of life and death for some of those affected, while raising difficult points of law that a responsible parliament should have had time to debate. But Mr Sunak was blithely prepared to put all that at risk. His Victims and Prisoners Bill is also still pending. If there is one saga that embodies what is wrong with this government and this Parliament, it is the plan to expel Rwanda. It was performative politics incarnate. This took months of parliamentary time which could have been used much better. It was legally and morally questionable and we fought to the end. This involved tens of millions of pounds of public spending. Yet Mr Sunak came out on Thursday to reveal that it would not happen this side of the July vote anyway. This may be welcome, but the whole project was an abuse from the start. Unusually, there have been three governments in this parliament. All of them, especially those led by Mr Johnson and Liz Truss, provided object lessons in how not to govern well. But Mr Sunak has done little better. Coincidentally, cabinet secretary Simon Case was questioned by the Hallett inquiry into the Covid pandemic on Thursday. His testimony painted a picture of a dysfunctional government and political leaders and advisors who were simply not up to the job the crisis demanded. Since 2019, they and the government system they created around them have been held up to the test and found wanting. Good riddance to everyone. But Britain deserves much better. Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a response of up to 300 words by email to be considered for publication in our letters section, please click here.

