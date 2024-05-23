Trump's Hush-Money Trial: Key Moments That Defined the Week





The criminal trial of Donald J. Trump, the first prosecution of a U.S. president, closed its abbreviated sixth week with the prosecution and defense ending their arguments.

Starting next week, 12 Manhattan residents, after listening to weeks of lurid testimony and poring over dozens of pages of financial documents, will begin discussing Mr. Trump's culpability.

The former president is accused of falsifying 34 business records related to a secret payment to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels, who claims she had a sexual relationship with Mr. Trump in 2006 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Prosecutors say Mr. Trump tried to hide the payment, made days before the 2016 election.

Mr. Trump has denied the accusations and the sexual encounters. If convicted, he could face prison or probation.

Here are the most memorable things said in court over the past seven days:

It was a lie.

During a three-day cross-examination, Todd Blanche, one of Mr. Trump's defense lawyers, sought to persuade jurors that the testimony of Michael D. Cohen, the prosecution's main witness , was inconsistent.

It was a lie, Mr. Blanche said, his voice echoing in the courtroom Thursday as he shouted at Mr. Cohen, a man who was himself known for his brusque tactics as a man of confidence of Mr. Trump.

Mr. Cohen had said that before making the secret payment, he sought permission from the man he called the boss. He called, lasting one minute and 36 seconds, the number of Mr. Trump's bodyguard, Keith Schiller. Mr. Cohen testified that he spoke briefly to Mr. Schiller before speaking to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Blanche accused Mr. Cohen of lying, saying he had actually called Mr. Schiller to complain after being annoyed by a teenage prankster.

In fact, you were talking to Mr. Schiller about receiving harassing phone calls from a 14 year old, correct? said Mr. Blanche. Mr. Cohen maintained that he called Mr. Schiller to tell Mr. Trump about the reward given to Ms. Daniels.

Your Honor, the people are resting.

Joshua Steinglass, a prosecutor, told the judge Monday that the case was over. After 15 days of testimony, Mr. Cohen, the 20th witness, was the last to testify.

The team assembled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg consisted of attorneys with state, federal, and white-collar criminal defense experience.

They called numerous witnesses who worked with or for Mr. Trump, starting with David Pecker, a longtime friend of the former president who, as publisher of the National Enquirer, helped derail potentially harmful.

Prosecutors settled with Mr. Cohen, who linked Mr. Trump to records that prosecutors said were falsified to hide the deal with Ms. Daniels.

Are you looking down on me right now?

The judge, Juan M. Merchan, left the Manhattan courtroom Monday, furious after the defense's main witness appeared to confront him from the stand.

The defense called the witness, Robert J. Costello, a former federal prosecutor with ties to Mr. Trump’s legal team, to attack Mr. Cohen’s credibility. Mr. Costello, a former informal adviser to Mr. Cohen, shook his head at one of Judge Mercans' rulings and muttered on the stand.

Are you looking down on me right now? » Judge Merchan asked Mr Costello before ordering the courtroom emptied and lecturing the witness.

He told Mr. Costello that his conduct was contemptuous and said: If you try to disrespect me again, I will remove you from the stand, adding to defense lawyers that I will strike his testimony, do you hear?

Put Cohen on the right page.

Mr. Costello, who for years represented Rudolph W. Giuliani, a longtime associate of the former president, was the defense's only material witness. Mr. Trump exercised his right not to testify at his own trial.

Mr. Costello cast doubt on Mr. Cohen's testimony, saying that in 2018 Mr. Cohen told him that Mr. Trump had nothing to do with the secret payment. The witness echoed Mr. Trump's legal position that Mr. Cohen acted on his own initiative.

But Mr Costello's appearance brought its own challenges for the defence. When he took the stand, prosecutors were able to introduce a new piece of evidence into the case.

Our problem is putting Cohen on the right page without making him feel like we are following instructions from Giuliani or the president, Mr. Costello wrote to a partner in a 2018 email. A prosecutor, Susan Hoffinger, said suggested that Mr. Costello was an agent of Mr. Trump working to prevent Mr. Cohen from turning against the then-president.

We hope that you will begin your deliberations on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, after both sides had rested, the judge told the jury that they would likely receive the case next week and decide whether Mr. Trump was guilty.

The prosecution and defense will present their closing arguments on Tuesday, after the long Memorial Day weekend. Deliberations are expected to begin on Wednesday.

