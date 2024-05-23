Former NFL player Antonio Brown supports Donald Trump, cites pardons for hip-hop figures





Former NFL player Antonio Brown is known for saying virtually whatever he thinks.

The outspoken Super Bowl champion recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with OutKick. The conversation eventually turned to politics, with author Nick Adams asking Brown about the origins of his insightful affinity for former President Trump.

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up for the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

“I've never met him. I admire his business activities and study his father Fred Trump. But I think Donald Trump is a good businessman and come on.”[s] came from a good family and was a good president,” Brown told Adams.

Adams then asked Brown if he supported Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

“Do you support Trump?” Brown said.

Brown cited pardons and commutations granted by Trump during his final days in the Oval Office in 2021.

“I think he's doing great things for my brothers in the music industry as far as Lil Wayne, Kodak [Black]”.

Antonio Brown attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SOFi Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports)

In the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, five-time Grammy Award winner Lil Wayne met with Trump at a Florida golf club. The encounter culminated with a photo of the rapper standing next to the politician that was shared on Wayne's social media account.

Just weeks after the meeting, Wayne was charged with gun possession. He later pleaded guilty. At the time, the music star faced up to ten years in prison.

But Wayne's sentencing never happened, as the hip-hop artist was among 143 pardons and commutations announced by the former president on his last day in office. On January 21, 2021, Wayne thanked Trump for granting the pardon.

Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana at Champions Square on October 29, 2022 in New Orleans. (Getty Images)

Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation, Jay-Z's entertainment company, and Michael “Harry O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, were also on the list of people who received pardons or pardons. sentence commutation. Trump's series of decisions appears to end a long but complicated relationship between the former president and the hip-hop industry.

Brown also called on Trump to help “free Young Thug.” The rapper is currently on trial before an Atlanta jury. The hip-hop star, real name Jeffery Williams, was arrested in Atlanta in May 2022 and is charged with conspiracy to violate Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act for an offense dating back in January 2013 and suspected of having participated in criminal activities of street gangs.

“Trump, if you’re watching this, you need to free Young Thug if you can help it,” Brown said.

Only a sitting U.S. president can grant a pardon or commutation of federal charges. Pardons or commutations do not apply to state charges or any other charges.

Brown appeared in seven games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. A shirtless Brown ran up the stadium tunnel in the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets.

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, who spent two seasons with Brown in Tampa Bay, later acknowledged the wide receiver would no longer be a member of the team.

“I mean, it's obviously a difficult situation and I think we all want him to do it. I think everyone should hopefully find what they can to help him in the way he really needs to,” Brady said in the postgame press conference. “We all love him, we care about him deeply, we want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately it won't be with our team.”

Chantz Martin is a sports editor for Fox News Digital.

