Erdogan Türkiye: champion of Hamas and adversary of the West

Press conferences called by government leaders are usually carefully planned and choreographed events. Typically, before taking the podium, each team of leaders refines their agreed-upon statements and decides whether to take questions from the assembled press. In a perfect world, this should not be a forum where surprises are thrown at one leader by the other.

This was not the case during the meeting between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on May 13. It is a well-established fact that Turkey and Greece disagree on many foreign policy issues, from disputes over maritime borders and airspace to how to resolve the Cyprus dispute. Although these issues are difficult to resolve, the summits between Greek and Turkish leaders were not an opportunity to highlight these differences. Leaders are generally cordial and respectful to each other. A new issue on which Turkey and Greece (and indeed most of the Western Hemisphere!) have opposing views is the war in Gaza. While Greece supports Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, an EU-US designated terrorist organization responsible for the murder of more than 1,200 Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, Turkey sees the things differently. Erdogan describes the group as a group of mujahideen resistance fighters, fighting to end Israel's oppression of Palestinians.

While the two Aegean countries are unlikely to change their minds about Hamas, reprimanding a country's leader for his country's position, in a publicly televised press conference, is a blatant violation diplomatic protocol and tradition. Yet that is exactly what Erdogan did. In addition to reiterating his support for Hamas, Erdogan lectured Mitsotakis, noting that if one calls Hamas, [which] lost 40,000 people, a terrorist organization, that would be a heartless approach. While it was certainly a shocking rebuke of his counterpart, Erdogan's second outburst at the joint press conference shocked the public. The Turkish leader openly admitted that more than 1,000 Hamas members were being treated in hospitals across Turkey. Mitsotakis managed to maintain a stoic disposition, stating simply: “Let's agree to disagree.” Meanwhile, journalists were busy soaking up the news that the president of a NATO country had admitted on live television that he was providing medical care to Hamas fighters. The question that remains unanswered is glaringly obvious: Given that Gaza is under the control of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), how did 1,000 terrorists manage to be evacuated to Turkey? Before the matter could be further investigated, a suspected Turkish official told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that Erdogan was mistaken and that these were not Hamas fighters who were receiving medical care, but Palestinians from Hamas-ruled Gaza. The official may be telling the truth, as Turkey and Egypt have been allowed to evacuate seriously ill and injured Gazans to their countries' hospitals. But then again, this may not be the case, and Erdogan was not wrong. Ankara has not issued any official correction to its comments. In the event that the president's remarks needed to be corrected, a press official would be quick to engage in some type of clean-up effort of what he really meant, rather than relying on an official anonymous to contain the spread of an explosive confession. . More importantly, the officials' comments to Reuters do not constitute a correction. For one thing, it's not an official statement. Furthermore, we have no way of knowing whether this official is a government official, authorized to speak on Erdogan's behalf, or whether the 1,000 people evacuated from Gaza to Turkey are actually civilians and not Hamas. Conclusion: If Erdogan wanted to be very clear about whether his country is aiding and abetting members of a terrorist organization, he could do so unequivocally. The fact that he did not do so is suspicious.

Unless, of course, this is in line with Turkey's broader ambition to be Hamas' main patron on the world stage. Erdogan has not hesitated to defend Hamas since the October 7 attacks. Since then, Turkey has continued to strengthen its hostile stance towards Israel, calling the war a genocide against the Palestinians; an act of which, Erdogan said, Hitler would have been jealous. On May 2, 2024, Erdogan imposed a complete trade embargo on Israel, violating many existing contractual trade obligations that will likely be challenged in court.

Most damning was Ankara's granting of refuge and sanctuary to Hamas and its leaders. Top leaders like (the late) Saleh al-Arouri and Ismail Haniyeh received Turkish passports, allowing them to travel freely abroad. Turkey is likely the terrorist entity's largest financial hub, allowing Hamas donors to use the Turkish financial system to facilitate the transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars to its Gaza base. On May 14, the London-based Times newspaper revealed that the IDF had found a document in the Gaza home of Hamza Abu Shanab, chief of staff to Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in Gaza and mastermind of the Hamas attacks. October 7. . The document reveals that Hamas is exploring the possibility of establishing a base in Turkey that could be used to launch terrorist attacks in Israel. We do not know if any of these goals were ever achieved, but between April 19 and 20, Erdogan received Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul, where, among other topics, they discussed the possibility of moving the external headquarters of Hamas from Qatar to Turkey.

Finally, on May 15, Erdogan addressed his parliamentary group, this time going further than before, to accuse Israel of having the ambition to seize Turkish territory and that Hamas [was] the first line of defense against possible Israeli military expansion in Anatolia. All of this should serve as a harbinger of Erdogan's real intentions in prioritizing the mission of a terrorist entity over those of Turkey's existing obligations to its treaty allies. By refusing to designate Hamas as a terrorist entity and fueling it, Erdogan is undermining the security interests of NATO, the EU and the United States. It also makes it clear to them that Turkey does not share their values ​​and perception of threat. Just before October 7, Erdogan was exploring ways to normalize relations with Israel, even attempting to set a possible date when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could visit Ankara. After the attacks in Israel, Erdogan was quick to abandon what some already considered an insincere initiative. Barely a few weeks had passed after October 7, when Erdogan called on the Iranian president to coordinate peace efforts. By the end of January 2024, Iran and Turkey were coordinating their efforts to condemn Jerusalem.

Erdogan's Turkey is the country for which the Biden administration and Congress approved the sale of new fighter jets and military equipment, a deal worth $23 billion. The time for introspection and deliberation about Erdogan's intentions is surely over. What is the virtue and value of continuing to coddle a leader who undermines everything we and our allies value? What more must Erdogan do to demonstrate that he is nurturing a country that is an ally only in name and an adversary growing bigger by the day?

Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), where he contributes to FDD's Turkey Program and the Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). He is also an associate professor of security studies at the Command and Staff College-Marine Corps University and the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University.