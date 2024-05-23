Would have taken over Kartarpur Sahib from Pakistan in 1971 if…: PM Modi in Punjab

PM Modi raised sensitive issue of Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara during his Punjab rally (File)

Patiala:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that if he had been in power in 1971, he would have captured Kartapur Sahib from Pakistan before releasing his troops.

Addressing a rally in Patiala, Punjab – his first in the state – for the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, Prime Minister Modi said Punjab and the Sikh community have always been together. vanguard of national construction efforts. He slammed the current AAP government for the problems of corruption and drug trafficking.

He called Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “paper Chief Minister' – a chief minister on paper.

Prime Minister Modi raised the sensitive issue of the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara, where Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life and a sacred place for Sikhs, and blamed the Congress for the partition of the country, saying it did it for power.

Partition left Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab, just a few kilometers from the border with India. “For 70 years, we could have a 'darshan'from the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara only with binoculars,' he said.

An opportunity arose to retake the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in 1971, when more than 90,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before the Indian army and “we had the trump card in our hands”, he said.

“If Modi had been there at that time, he would have taken Kartapur Sahib from them and then released their troops,” he said.

“They (Congress) did not do it, but I did everything I could,” the Prime Minister added, referring to the opening of the Kartapur Sahib corridor in 2019, which facilitated the movement of Sikh pilgrims to the shrine.

Campaigning for Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister Modi said he had come to seek blessings in the land of gurus “by bowing his head”.

Other BJP candidates – Parampal Kaur Sidhu from Bathinda, Arvind Khanna from Sangrur, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot and Gejja Ram Valmiki from Fatehgarh Sahib seat – were also present on stage while PM Modi spoke, wearing the Sikh turban traditional.

Punjab has led the country in various sectors, from agriculture to industry, he said. But the current “fiercely corrupt” government of Bhagwant Mann has changed all that, he added.

“Commerce and industry are leaving Punjab while drug trafficking is growing. The entire state government is in debt.” The government's mandate does not apply here as long as the sand mafia, drugs and shooting gangs rule, the prime minister said. “All ministers appreciate and 'paper The chief minister is still busy marking his presence in Delhi darbar'. Can such people bring development to Punjab? » He also criticized the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together and against each other in Punjab.

“In Punjab, they are fighting against each other in elections just to show it to the people. The 'fiercely corrupt party' of Delhi and the party guilty of anti-Sikh riots are playing a drama by fighting against each other the other),” he said.

“But the truth is 'out' (the symbol of Congress) and 'jhadoo» (the AAP symbol) are two outfits, but the store is the same. Here they can make any statement (against each other), but in Delhi they both dance together. This is why I urge the people of Punjab to be wary of them. » He said the party which “betrayed” its guru Anna Hazare and can lie 10 times a day will never be able to do any good to Punjab or its children.

Prime Minister Modi listed the measures taken by his government for the benefit of the Sikh community, such as tax exemption on material used to make 'langar' and relaxation of norms for foreign donations to the Golden Temple . He added that his government had announced 'Veer Baal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of the sons of the tenth Sikh Guru.

“But some people don't understand what the announcement of 'Veer Baal Diwas' meant. I am sad that some people don't understand it. I wanted every child to know the sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons.”

He added that his government had brought in Sikh families and “saropes” from Guru Granth Sahib of Afghanistan. “I have blood ties with you,” PM Modi said, adding that one of the “panj pyare' (five beloved) of Guru Gobind Singh belonged to Gujarat.

He said that as chief minister of Gujarat, he had rebuilt a gurdwara, where the first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev stayed, which was damaged in an earthquake. “Modi is not doing it for votes. Modi's head bows before the sacrifices of Sikh gurus,” he said.

Continuing his attack on the INDIA bloc, he said, “They have no leader and no intention”, and that their main aim is to appease their vote bank while the BJP's mantra is “the support of all, the development of each'.

Criticizing the Congress for its opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, PM Modi said Sikh families were being persecuted in countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh and his government had decided to grant them citizenship. “It’s not for the vote bank,” he said.

He said that INDIA bloc is lying to farmers. “They made a promise to farmers but failed to fulfill it. It is the BJP which is prioritizing the welfare of farmers.” In the last ten years, there has been record procurement of wheat and paddy in Punjab, he said. “We have increased the MSP two and a half times in the last 10 years,” he added.

Security was beefed up after farmers' groups called for a protest against Prime Minister Modi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)