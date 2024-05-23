Democrat ruled 'out of order' after listing Trump's legal problems in House





WASHINGTON Action in the House of Representatives was halted for more than an hour Wednesday after the House representative's decision. Jim McGovern, Democrat of Mass., listed the criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

“We have a presumptive presidential nominee facing 88 counts and we can't even recognize him,” McGovern said during the House debate, suggesting that House Republicans had banned honest discussion on the Trump trials. A US presidential candidate is on trial for sending a secret sum of money to a porn star to avoid a sex scandal during his 2016 campaign, then fraudulently disguising those payments in violation of the law.

House Republicans quickly pushed back on McGovern's comments, with the back-and-forth causing a lengthy delay while House staffers figured out how to proceed. His comments were ultimately declared inadmissible.

The situation began when McGovern, the top Democrat on the Rules Committee, referred to Republican members of Congress who attended Trump's secret trial in New York. Perhaps they want to distract from the fact that their presidential candidate has been indicted more times than he has been elected, he said.

Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., who chaired the debate, reminded McGovern to refrain from engaging in personality toward presumptive presidential nominees.

McGovern responded, questioning whether it was unparliamentary to state a fact.

He then asked why a Republican lawmaker could last week call the Trump trial a farce in the House and not face the same rebuke from the president. During a May 15 speech, Rep. Chip Roy, Republican of Texas, repeatedly referred to the sham trial against the former president in New York, which he said hinged on an unreliable witness presiding by a biased judge.

While Carl said he wouldn't comment on the point, McGovern began examining Trump's legal situation.

“He is also accused of conspiring to overturn the election,” he said of Trump. “He is also accused of stealing classified information, and a jury has already found him responsible for rape and in court civil And yet, in this House controlled by the Republicans, it is good to talk about the trial, but it must be called a “sham”.

At this point, Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., intervened, asking that McGovern's words be removed. Representatives may make such a request if they believe that one of their colleagues has used disorderly language.

After more than an hour of staffers huddling on the floor, Carl ruled that McGovern's “offensive comments” were out of order, citing previous rulings by House speakers.

Specifically, Carl highlighted rules that prohibit members from using “personally offensive” language toward the president.

“The accusation that the president committed a crime or even that he did something illegal is not admissible,” Carl said.

Although Trump is no longer in office, Carl added that precedent has given the same treatment that presidents receive to presumptive nominees.

Having his words struck from the record meant McGovern was not allowed to speak on the field the rest of the day.

They can silence me in the House, but they can't silence me here, McGovern told reporters later outside the Capitol. And, you know, there's nothing I said that I regret. There is nothing I said that is inaccurate. I did not characterize the tests.”

A similar situation occurred in 2019 when Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, called Trump's tweets “racist” during the floor debate. When his remarks were ruled out of order, Democrats voted to keep them from being removed from the record and to allow him to retain the opportunity to speak on the floor during the day.

They're a cult, McGovern said of Republicans. I mean, they're taking extreme measures to protect Trump, you know. And in every way possible. And they are terribly sensitive.

Kyle Stewart

Rebecca Kaplan contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/congress/democrat-ruled-order-listing-trumps-legal-woes-house-floor-rcna153624

