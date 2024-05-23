Pakistan: Islamabad High Court rejects application to disqualify ex-PM Imran Khan for concealing alleged name of his daughter in nomination papers during 2018 general elections – World News





A Pakistani court has rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan (71) for concealing his alleged daughter Tyrian White while presenting his candidacy in the 2018 general elections.

On Tuesday, after a gap of almost a year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took cognizance of the petition, Dawn newspaper reported.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the 2018 general elections and he served as Prime Minister of Pakistan between August 2018 and April 2022.

Singapore braces for COVID-19 surge with over 25,900 cases recorded in a week; government urges citizens to wear masks

War in Gaza: Israeli forces move deeper into Rafah; More than 800,000 people have fled the city, according to UNRWA

Powerful storms hit the United States: several tornadoes sweep through Iowa; At least 5 dead, dozens injured Visuals here

Israel releases harrowing images of bloodied female Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas

The IHC rejected the petition against Khan after noting that a three-judge court had previously rejected it, according to the report.

On May 10, 2023, two of the three judges supported the dismissal of the motion.

The petition stated that although the ex-prime minister had three children, he had only mentioned two of them in the nomination papers and had hidden the existence of his third child.

He also alleged that the PTI founder did not marry his alleged girlfriend Sita White (Tyrian's mother) because his father told Imran Khan that he would not get a penny from his wealth if he married Sita .

Khan initially joined in the proceedings, but later backed out after he was asked to undergo a blood test, it added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/pakistan-islamabad-high-court-denies-plea-to-disqualify-ex-pm-imran-khan-for-concealing-allegednbspdaughtersnbspname-in-nomination-papers-in-2018-general-polls/3497921/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos