Nikki Haley says she will vote for Donald Trump following their arguments during the Republican primary





Nikki Haley said Wednesday she will vote for Donald Trump in the general election, a notable show of support given their intense and often personal rivalry during the Republican primary calendar.

But Haley also made clear that she believes Trump has work to do to win over voters who supported her during the primary campaign and continue to vote for her in the current primary election.

I will vote for Trump, Haley, Trump's former UN ambassador, said at an event at the Hudson Institute in Washington.

That said, I stand by what I said in my suspension speech, Haley added. “Trump would be smart to reach out to the millions of people who voted for me and continue to support me, without assuming that they will simply be with him. And I sincerely hope that he will.

The comments made in her first public speech since leaving the race are another sign of the Republican Party's virtually complete consolidation of support behind Trump, even from those who have called him a threat in the past.

Haley ended her own bid for the Republican Party nomination two months ago, but did not immediately support Trump, accusing him of causing chaos and disregarding the importance of alliances Americans abroad, as well as questioning whether Trump, 77, was too old to be president again.

Trump, in turn, repeatedly mocked her with the nickname “Birdbrain”, although he ended those attacks after securing enough delegates in March to become the presumptive Republican nominee.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Haley's announcement.

President Joe Biden's campaign, meanwhile, is working to win over his supporters, whom they view as real swing voters. Biden's team is quietly organizing a Republicans for Biden group, which will eventually include a dedicated staff and focus on Haley's hundreds of thousands of voters in every battleground state, according to people familiar with the plans but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Despite Haley's announcement Wednesday, the Biden campaign has made clear that it will continue to court voters who supported her in the Republican primaries this year.

Nothing has changed for the millions of Republican voters who continue to vote against Donald Trump in the primaries and who care deeply about the future of our democracy, stand firmly with our allies against foreign adversaries, and work to across the aisle to get things done. the American people while rejecting the chaos, division and violence that Donald Trump embodies, said Michael Tyler, communications director for the campaign, in a statement. Only one candidate shares these values, and only one campaign works hard every day to earn their support: it's President Biden.

Meanwhile, Haley made several criticisms of Biden's foreign policy and his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border in her speech Wednesday at the Hudson Institute, a conservative Washington think tank she recently joined as she re-emerged into the political realm.

Earlier this month, Haley gathered in South Carolina with some of her donors, an event characterized as a thank you to her core supporters and not a discussion of Haley's future political plans or intended to push her supporters to another candidate.

If she runs for president again, Haley will likely have to win over former Trump supporters in a Republican primary. But his support now risks offending anti-Trump moderates and conservatives.

___

Jill Colvin in New York and Seung Min Kim in Washington contributed reporting.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/former-republican-presidential-candidate-nikki-205550691.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos