What is wrong with the revision of the law on the Ministry of State





Al Azhar University political analyst Ujang Komarudin considers it natural for Prabowo to increase the number of ministries to accommodate political parties that will support his government in the future. As president, Prabowo also has the right to determine the composition of ministers. In fact, if you've won, that's usually what the winner does to share power. So it's good. “Even though sometimes I'm embarrassed to admit it,” Ujang told Alinéa.idWednesday (22/5). Adding ministries will create a myriad of new problems. The state must prepare a human resources budget for the new ministries. Apart from this, it is also estimated that the new ministry will only function effectively after two years of establishment. “Of course, what the government needs to pay attention to is budgetary efficiency and bureaucratic efficiency if the number of ministries increases,” explained Ujang. UPN Veteran constitutional law expert Wicipto Setiadi believes that the increase in the number of ministries has more of a political nuance than necessity. Moreover, the majority of ministerial positions are political positions which are usually used as “rewards” for the hard work of political parties during the presidential election. Furthermore, Cipto said that the number of ministries should be kept at only 34 ministries. To accommodate the political parties that support him, Prabowo can distribute the deputy minister positions among political party cadres. The coordinating ministry (kemenko) could also be abolished to accommodate the ministry in charge of affairs (portfolio), he said. Alinéa.id in Jakarta not so long ago. In terms of regulations, Cipto admitted that nothing was violated in the increase in the number of ministries. Additionally, the number of ministries is an open legal policy that forms laws. What cannot be done, Cipto continued, is to eliminate the existence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Defense. The existence of the three ministries is explicitly mentioned in the 1945 Constitution. “Changes in the number of ministries are legal as long as they are carried out according to correct, constitutional and democratic procedures,” Cipto said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.alinea.id/politik/yang-salah-dari-revisi-uu-kementerian-negara-b2k6R9PUN The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos