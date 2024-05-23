Trump is holding a campaign rally in the South Bronx today. Opponents plan to protest.





NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in the South Bronx on Thursday.

The rally is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Crotona Park. Trump should tackle the economy, crime and immigration.

At the same time, various labor and civil rights groups are planning to hold a counter-rally in the park. The poster for this event reads: “Trump is not welcome in the Bronx.”

Trump won voters in New York in 2020

Trump's performance in New York in the 2020 election was significantly better than in 2016. He received tens of thousands of additional votes citywide, with some of his biggest gains coming from the South Bronx, reported the Wall Street Journal. While President Joe Biden still won the city by a wide margin, Trump made significant gains in three state Assembly districts in the South Bronx — more than anywhere else in the city, the Newspaper.

The Bronx is one of the most Democratic counties in the country. Democratic leaders gathered Thursday morning to denounce the rally. Rep. Ritchie Torres called Trump an enemy of the district and said his mishandling of the pandemic killed 7,000 people there.

“Donald Trump brought preventable death and devastation to our neighborhood. So instead of holding a rally in Crotona Park, Donald Trump should apologize to the people of the Bronx for the damage he has caused,” said Torres.

CBS New York has contacted the Trump campaign for comment and is awaiting a response.

Trump's latest campaign stops in New York

Tonight's event is not the former president's first campaign stop in New York. Last month, he visited a bodega in Upper Manhattan and then a construction site in Midtown.

During his first appearance, Trump met with the Bodegas Association at a store on West 139th Street, where then-employee Jose Alba was charged with a fatal stabbing in 2022 that was later ruled self-defense.

A week later, he shook hands and posed for photos with construction workers in front of the JP Morgan Chase building at East 48th Street and Park Avenue.

“I'm going to play a role for New Yorkers. They said, I just heard it, that a very good poll was released. Normally, a Democrat will win New York,” he said at the time . “Biden is the worst president in history, we have some very bad people here, but we have the best and they are right behind me. They all want us to show up, and we are going to run really hard in New York.” .

Trump was in the city for his ongoing hush money trial, which is expected to end Tuesday.

More from CBS News

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/trump-south-bronx-rally-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos