Sports betting company excludes Boris Johnson from football advertising





The script for the high-profile advert had been signed, the star had been hired and the creative team at Irish sports betting company Paddy Power were confident they had secured a victory ahead of a big summer of sport. Even with his back turned, and even before the big reveal, the man in the England No. 10 football shirt would be immediately recognizable by his build and light hair: Boris Johnson. I told you I'd take us back to Europe, the script called for Mr Johnson to say, a flippant and false quip from a man who helped lead the Brexit campaign that resulted in the exit from the Great Britain of the European Union. But the ad will never be broadcast. Dublin-headquartered Paddy Power was forced to abandon the planned music video which was to be the cornerstone of its advertising campaign for a busy summer which will include the European Football Championship and the Paris Olympics after a negative reaction from its staff in Britain.

The decision was confirmed by two people close to the campaign and its failure. They said a script for the advert had been provided to Mr Johnson. A spokesperson for Mr Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.

The people asked not to be named discussing internal company decisions, and because of the sensitivity of the company's alignment with Mr. Johnson, who led his Conservative Party to a large majority in the 2019 national elections but whose term ended after a series of scandals engulfed his tenure as prime minister. Paddy Powers staffers in Britain, these people said, said they were uncomfortable promoting a figure as controversial as Mr. Johnson, and particularly with language that mocked Brexit, an issue that polarized the country and damaged relations with countries on the continent. . We spoke with Boris Johnson's team about a number of opportunities, one of which was an idea for a role in a TV advert, Paddy Powers' parent company, Flutter Entertainment, said in a statement to the New York Times.

The company confirmed that Mr Johnson's role in its Euro 2024 campaign, which is due to be broadcast in the coming weeks, had been dropped, but did not say why. We remain hopeful of working together in the near future, he adds. A British tabloid newspaper, The Sun on Sunday, announced the news that Mr Johnson would lead the Paddy Powers Euro 2024 campaign earlier this month. A gambling company known for its publicity stunts, Paddy Power has never been afraid to push the boundaries with its adverts, which often attract a lot of attention, although not all of them have been positive. In 2010, a campaign featuring a blind footballer pretending kick a cat received hundreds of complaints. (Paddy Power said the ad featured an action so improbable as to be absurd and the cat was unharmed.) Two years later, she paid a fine of approximately $100,000 to UEFA, the governing body of European football, on behalf of a Danish footballer who promoted the brand on his underwear after scoring a goal at the 2012 European Championship. The promotion breached the rules prohibiting players from displaying advertising on clothing other than football uniforms. In 2020, he apologized for using derogatory and offensive language after sharing a video on social media in which a football fan made homophobic remarks.

Including Mr Johnson was apparently a step too far for some staff at Paddy Powers' London offices. The former Conservative leaders' association with Paddy Power contrasts with some of the views his government took about the game. While he was Prime Minister, the government called for the creation of the English Football Association cancel multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with a major betting company.

