Turkish Prime Minister calls for UN reform to tackle Syrian crisis





by Naharnet Press Office over 11 years old Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Saturday for reform of the UN Security Council to allow progress in resolving the Syrian crisis, held back by veto powers Russia and China. “If we have to wait for one or two permanent members, then the fate of Syria is really in great danger,” Erdogan told a conference in Istanbul. Moscow and Beijing, as two of the five permanent members of the Security Council, have so far blocked three draft resolutions supported by Western and Arab countries, accusing them of interference in Syrian affairs. “It is time to change the structure of international institutions, starting with the UN Security Council,” Erdogan said, calling for “broader, fairer and more effective representation.” “By failing to implement an effective policy in the face of events in Syria, the Security Council is rapidly losing its legitimacy in the eyes of the oppressed elsewhere in the world,” he charged. He said Council reform should take into account the growing power of countries like Turkey, Brazil, India and Indonesia, adding: “The West is no longer the only center of the world.” Erdogan spoke as international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi and German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle were in Istanbul for talks with Turkish leaders on the Syrian conflict. Tensions soared between Damascus and Ankara after Turkish authorities forced a Syrian airliner from Moscow to land in Turkey and confiscated what Erdogan called an illegal ammunition shipment. With rebel fighters controlling large swaths of the Syrian border area, a series of cross-border shooting incidents have taken place this month that have triggered retaliatory bombings from NATO member Turkey. and increased UN concerns about possible escalation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.naharnet.com/stories/en/56927-turkish-pm-calls-for-u-n-reform-to-tackle-syria-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

