Indonesia's ruling party places security minister on its electoral list





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia's ruling party said on Wednesday its presidential candidate's running mate would be a well-respected senior minister, as political heavyweights strengthen their alliances ahead of the deadline registration for the 2024 elections. The world's third-largest democracy is expected to vote in February to replace President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi as he is commonly known, who has served the maximum two terms allowed. Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), will team up with Chief Security Minister, commonly known as Mahfud MD, party leader Megawati Sukarnoputri said. “He could be a good referee in political and business competitions that often seem unfair,” she said at a PDI-P event in Jakarta, the capital. Mahfud, 66, a former chief justice of the Constitutional Court and close to Megawati, according to political sources, is a strong critic of corruption. His full name is Mohammad Mahfud Mahmodin, but he has been known as Mahfud MD for decades. Jokowi, who is also a member of the PDI-P but has strained relations with Megawati, did not attend the event because he is attending a conference in China. Opinion polls show Ganjar, a former governor of Central Java province, running neck and neck with Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72, who is running for the presidency for the third time after narrowly losing against Jokowi in 2014 and again in 2019. Prabowo has yet to announce a running mate, but there has been speculation he would team up with Jokowi's son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, especially after a top court this week issued a ruling on the eligibility criteria that allow the 36-year-old to run. 2024. The decision sparked public criticism and raised fears of a resurgence of dynastic politics. Arya Fernandes, an analyst who heads the politics department at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said Mahfud would be an asset to Ganjar because of his anti-corruption credentials. “It’s a smart choice,” Arya said, adding that her membership in Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization, Nahdlatul Ulama, would provide another electoral advantage. Several major parties were scheduled to hold meetings Wednesday, a day before candidates and their running mates register and present their policy platforms to the electoral commission. Registrations close on October 25. Ganjar and Mahfud will register on Thursday, said House Speaker and PDI-P member Puan Maharani. Former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is also running for president, but is lagging in opinion polls. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto and Ananda Teresia; writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Miral Fahmy, Robert Birsel)

