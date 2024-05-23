Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity could take even longer





The Supreme Court's next opinion day will be Thursday. But for multiple unsatisfactory reasons, we should not expect an immunity ruling from Donald Trump just yet.

The lack of rulings is even more frustrating in Norman Eisen and Michael Podhorzer's observation for MSNBC Daily that the court decided to keep Trump on the presidential ballot 25 days after oral arguments in that case, while more time s It's been over since April 25. hearing in the immunity appeal.

The reasons for this difference in treatment are not good, but there are apparent reasons which I will explain.

It is true that the courts ruling in the Colorado ballot case, Trump v. Anderson, showed the courts their priorities by siding with Trump and doing so as quickly as they did. But a combination of those priorities and the differences between the ballot case and the immunity case suggest it may be at least another month before this latest decision is made. (The court gives an idea of ​​which days it will issue its decisions, but won't say which ones will arrive in advance. With dozens of appeals remaining and only a handful per day, it's too early in the term, which is usually the case ends at the end of June, so you know what to expect.)

Trump's call to remain on Colorado's ballot despite the 14th Amendment's insurrection ban was debated on February 8. The court ruled in his favor on March 4. This date apparently wasn't random: March 5 was Super Tuesday, when a group of states held their primaries. including Colorado. The court did not have to make its decision at that time (or side with Trump), but that may explain the timing.

But when it comes to the federal election interference case, there is no imminent equivalent for Super Tuesday. No, unless you count the November general election or the time when sending the case for trial before the election would be too late, a time that may already have passed or soon will.

Everyone, including the judges, knows that the impending election is a time bomb that can detonate the case itself if Trump wins and orders it dismissed, thus granting him the immunity that is the subject of debate on appeal. But the impending election is not formally at issue in this case, as it was in the case of the Colorado vote.

The irony, and perhaps tragedy, of Trump potentially avoiding a trial for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election by winning the 2024 election was not sufficient motivation for the Roberts Court to act quickly.

And of course, as the hearing showed, judges may have different ideas about how to resolve this claim, including two justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, whose impartiality in this case is questionable. These two Republican candidates in particular might not be eager to resolve any differences they might have with their colleagues. This could add additional delays if the court seeks to harmonize divergent views into a coherent decision or, if the justices are hopelessly divided, with the time needed for a majority decision to respond to concurring and dissenting opinions, and for these divergent opinions are taken into account. respond to the majority during the drafting process.

Indeed, the justices did not need to accept Trump's appeal to begin with. And if they were so eager to intervene, they could have chosen to do so sooner, when special counsel Jack Smith pressed them to reconsider Trump's immunity request in December. The court has already shown that it doesn't care about speed in this case, how much opinion it will learn every day over the next month.

