Prime Minister Narendra Modi is called boss by world leaders, says Rajnath Singh | Latest news India





Many world leaders are calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi their boss, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of the BJP's Sankalp Patra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the BJP headquarters, New Delhi, India on Sunday, April 14, 2024. (Photo by Ajay Aggarwal/Hindustan Times) Just 25 years ago, India was not taken seriously on the international stage. But thanks to Prime Minister Modi's effective leadership, other countries are now paying attention to our voice. Many world leaders view the prime minister with respect, with some even calling him boss and great, Singh noted. Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! The senior BJP leader was speaking at a public rally in Haryana's Palwal on the last day of campaigning for the sixth round of the seven-phase general elections on Saturday. All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will vote in the sixth phase, along with 39 other parliamentary constituencies. Meanwhile, Singh, in his speech, highlighted India's growing stature. India's growing stature has also dissuaded other countries from intimidating us, as the nation now knows how to assert itself. Congress didn't even develop border infrastructure because the then defense minister said China would be angry if roads were built in border areas. The veteran politician then pointed out that under Prime Minister Modi, it took just eight years for India to become the world's fifth largest economy. In contrast, in 10 years under the latter's predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, India was ranked only 11th in the world, according to the Defense Minister. We have also achieved significant milestones including exporting approximately 21 crores of goods per year and sale BrahMos missiles to other countries, he added. In the previous national polls in 2019, the ruling BJP won all 10 seats in Haryana. In 2014, on the other hand, the saffron party won seven constituencies, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won two seats, while in the Congress, only one candidate registered a victory. In the current elections, the BJP is seeking a third consecutive term at the Centre. Voting began on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4, three days after the last stage of voting. (With ANI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-called-boss-by-world-leaders-says-rajnath-singh-101716490993606.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos