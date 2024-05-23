Why the latest attempt at a reset between Greece and Turkey, while positive, is failing

Earlier this month, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Ankara for talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

But the mood in the run-up to the meeting was difficult to assess, because just days before the two leaders met, Turkey has officially reopened a United Nations World Heritage Site as a mosque (the Kariye Mosque)a place which, before being transformed into a mosque under Ottoman rule and into a museum in 1945, was originally an important Byzantine church (the Church of Saint-Sauveur de Chora). In response, Greece filed a procedure with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

In the past, such tensions between Turkey and Greece had fueled a repeated cycle of mutual suspicion and angry rhetoric. But the prime ministers the visit to Ankara went as planned. Even though the press conference revealed the leaders' disagreements, their decision to put forward their different visions of the problem Hamas-Israel War instead of dwelling on bilateral disputes, this demonstrates their desire to maintain positive dynamics.

This is remarkable, given that the two NATO allies came close to reaching an agreement. on the verge of conflict in the summer of 2020, averted through shrewd diplomacy and bloody maneuvers. The list of bilateral disputes has grown: the Cyprus problem remains, but in recent years new disputes such as competing claims over energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean have been added to the list of bilateral disputes. As Greece strengthened its defense and energy cooperation with United States, Franceand Israel, Turkey accused Greece of maximalist position in the Eastern Mediterranean, while calling on Athens to demilitarize the Aegean islands.

Tensions rose after Turkey sent a seismic research vesselaccompanied by gunboats, in waters contested by Greece and Cyprus and signed a controversial maritime border treaty with the former Government of National Accord in Libya, angering neighboring countries in the region. Additionally, Ankara's decision to open Turkey's border with Greece in February 2020 to migrants traveling to Europe, and Greece's refusal to allow passage into the country, added to the tension , as police from both countries fired tear gas at their shared border, ultimately leading to the construction of a twenty-five mile fence and surveillance system along the border. As these tensions built over time, Greece's official position remained that the only differences between the two countries lay in the delimitation of the continental shelf and their respective exclusive economic zones, and that the failure to 'a bilateral agreement on these issues should lead the two nations to arbitration through the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

A rare opening

The Devastator February 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria have paved the way for an attempt to restore relations. Greece was among the first countries to pledge its support to Turkey, then Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs rushed to visit his Turkish counterpart and tour the affected region, pledging support from the European Union (EU). A few months later, Mitsotakis and Erdoan won new mandates in their respective countries' elections, allowing them to act independently of electoral calculations. In this context, in December 2023, a large Turkish delegation of ministers and businessmen, led by Erdoan, visited Athens. The two sides signed a total of fifteen bilateral agreements, including the Athens Declarationa non-binding political document committing both parties to strengthen their friendship and cultivate good neighborly relations.

Greece and Turkey continue the dialogue at three levels: the first is the so-called positive agenda cooperation in the areas of trade, education, research and tourism, among others. Both countries are committed to double the volume of their bilateral trade to ten billion dollars and agreed to create a Greek-Turkish business forum. Greece's decision to extend tourist visas allow Turkish citizens to visit certain eastern Aegean islands throughout the year, with the aim of strengthening people-to-people ties; it is also a recognition of Ankara's intensified cooperation with Greek and European authorities on migration, one of several areas of common concern, as such an arrangement would likely require EU approval .

The second level concerns confidence building measures, for example to avoid tensions on the Aegean Sea through agreements on the rules of military exercises and training and the creation of a direct line between the military and civilian headquarters of the two countries. The talks resumed in 2023 after a long hiatus and have so far led to calm on the Aegean Sea. Such calm makes economic sense, but also political: dogfights are expensive, and both sides prefer to invest in health, education and services that support busy tourist seasons.

The third level is the political dialogue to resolve the already thorny bilateral disputes that have lasted for decades. Substantial progress on this front has not been made and will require solid preparation, political courage and a willingness to compromise on issues that both sides have become accustomed to viewing as non-negotiable.

Will the positive dynamic last?

As wars in Ukraine and Gaza rage, Greece and Turkey have every interest in being seen as a stabilizing force in an unstable neighborhood. Ankara's friendlier stance towards Greece suggests it recognizes the important role Athens plays in the eastern Mediterranean and that it is important to work alongside (rather than against) Greece in its broader attempts to rebuild its relations with its regional neighbors. Additionally, Washington and Brussels support the reconciliation efforts of Greece and Turkey: Energy and defense cooperation are at the top of Ankara and Washington's agenda as they try to put aside their major differences over Israel, Russia and Syria. For the EU, Ankara is a key player in its attempt to outsource the governance of its migration policyand EU-Türkiye cooperation on trade and energy issues is also crucial.

However, obvious optimism about the prospects for Greek-Turkish relations is unwarranted.

First, the two countries disagree on a number of issues and have not attempted to move away from their well-established positions. On questions of sovereignty and identity, not to mention the Cyprus conflict, the political cost of a real breakthrough could prove prohibitive.

Second, even second-order issues risk derailing the positive atmosphere. Greece's announcement of a second marine national park in the Aegean Sea, in the name of environmental protection and within the framework of the country's EU-related obligations, has triggered a response from Ankarain which the Foreign Ministry warned Greece that the park is located in a disputed area and said it suspected the move was politically motivated.

Third, this is not the first time the two countries have sought to improve relations: The Greek-Turkish rapprochement of the early 2000s was based on the Europeanization of Greek foreign policy and Turkey's reform efforts to enter the EU, led by what can be considered seismic diplomacy 1.0. A Greece-Türkiye Cooperation Council was created in 2010, only to be forgotten amid growing tensions and geopolitical rivalries.

It is therefore premature to speak of a new era in bilateral relations. For now, all controversial political issues remain unresolved. However, the progress made by both parties is real. Their economic relations have become stronger and non-state actors, such as businesses and civil society organizations, are playing a greater role in deepening ties.

Erdoan and Mitsotakis are expected to meet again this year on the sidelines of the NATO summit in summer and the UN General Assembly in September, after meeting three times in 2023. This year will be indicative of the two leaders' ability to deepen their mutual understanding and build reservoirs of trust that will ultimately enable decisive progress on high-level political issues.

Dimitris Tsarouhas is head of the Turkey Research Program at the Center for European and Transatlantic Studies (CEUTS) at Virginia Tech, an assistant professor in the Security Studies Program at Georgetown University, and a global member of Wilson's Global Europe Program. Center. Follow him on LinkedIn.

