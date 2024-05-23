Xi's bet on Iran

“The unfortunate death of Ebrahim Raïssi is a great loss for the Iranian people. The Chinese people have lost a good friend“. In the message of condolences that Xi Jinping sent to the vice president ofIranMohammad Mokhber, there is all the bitterness of Chinese for some unexpected news to say the least.

At the darkest moment, when the whole world was wondering about the future of the Iranian political system – between the hypothesis of a power vacuum and the wishful thinking of a change of diet – Beijing immediately tried to reassure Tehran by explaining that it wanted to continue to deepen the “reciprocal partnership“.

This is not a small partnership, given that the reference point of Chinese diplomacy is allstrategic cooperation agreement – sustainable 25 years – signed in 2021.

Without Raïssi, who flew over the Wall last February to embrace Xi, consolidate the common front against “Western interference” and further strengthen the agreement between the two countries (also on the dedollarization front), what What will happen to relationships from now on? between Iran and China?

The Chinese bet

China has undoubtedly bet on Iran. It is important to distinguish between the political and economic dimensions.

Concerning the first point, whoever Raisi's successor is, relations between the Dragon and Tehran should not deteriorate. Not just for a matter of realpolitikbut also because in the Iranian political system, the president is the executor of national policy and less “powerful” than the supreme leader, the ayatollah. Ali Khamenei. In other words: even without Raisi, the country's external agenda will continue to remain in Khamenei's hands.

He economic file calls into question the aforementioned twenty-five-year cooperation agreement between China and Iran. As mentioned, during his tenure, Raisi facilitated significant developments in Sino-Iranian relations. However, during the same period, Beijing also preferred to focus more on consolidating its ties with Arab states.

However, the figures are emblematic. In the first two months of 2024, trade between Iran and China amounted to $2.879 billion, an increase of 37% compared to the same period of the previous year. The Asian giant exported products worth $2.5 billion to Iran (+45%) and imported goods worth a total of $829 million (+20%).

Risks not to be underestimated

During Raisi's visit to China, Tehran and Beijing signed a series of documents bilateral cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, trade, tourism, environmental protection, health, disaster relief, culture and sports.

There have also been agreements in the transport and industrial sector – worth between $12 billion and $3.5 billion, covering, among other things, joint projects such as the high-speed rail link between Tehran and Mashhad and investments in the Imam Khomeini airport city. as on the southeastern coast of Mokran.

Add to all this the main content of the cooperation agreement – with which China undertakes, over 25 years, to invest between 280 to 400 billion dollars In foreign direct investment in Iran’s oil, gas and petrochemical sectors – and it becomes even clearer why Xi is closely monitoring events in Iran.

Remember that Beijing still buys 90% of Tehran's oil exports today, in exchange for a lifeline to the Iranian government against American sanctions (and also providing it with security and surveillance equipment). In January 2024, just to quantify, Il Dragon imported approximately 1.18 million barrels per day (bpd) of Iranian oil.

Given the amount of money China has invested or intends to invest in Iran, it is understandable that any move that could alter diplomatic relations between the two countries would be closely monitored by Beijing. Which, barely three years ago, declared that it wanted to increase its trade with Tehran by at least 600 billion dollars over a decade.