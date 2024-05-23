Politics
Jokowi will be his advisor to the government, Prabowo: very beneficial for the nation
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President-elect Prabowo Subianto said, it would be very beneficial to the nation and the state if the president Joko Widodo once the president's term is over, he becomes his advisor within the government.
This was expressed during an interview with a TV station regarding the news that Jokowi became an advisor to the Prabowo-Gibran government after retiring as President of the Republic of Indonesia.
“I think it is very beneficial for a nation. He has 10 years of leadership experience,” said Prabowo, quoted on YouTube TV One News, Thursday (23/5/2024).
Also read: Disagreeing with the term Presidential Club, Prabowo: No need to create a club, just drink coffee
The Gerindra Party President General then gave the example of many countries that also use the president or former head of state as a government advisor.
He gave the example of Singapore which brought its former Prime Minister into government as a person. mentor minister.
“This also happens in many other countries. We also have mechanisms, we have a presidential advisory council, etc.,” Prabowo said.
Indonesia's Defense Minister believes that Jokowi's experience as head of state should not be left to chance after his retirement.
On the contrary, the country must be able to use this experience to do its good in the future.
Also read: Prabowo corrects the term Free Lunch: correct and free nutritious meals for children
However, according to him, this was also done under the current Jokowi administration.
One of them is the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, who was appointed Chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP).
“So I think the experience he (Jokowi) has is very good if we can continue to use it by the state. The same goes for President SBY and previous presidents. If we look now , Ms. Megawati is still at BRIN, at BPIP I think it’s a good tradition,” he concluded.
For information, Jokowi will end his second term as head of the country on October 20, 2024.
The People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) will then inaugurate the President and Vice President-elect, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Also read: Disagree with UKT increase, Prabowo: If possible, tuition fees are free!
The opportunity for Jokowi to position himself as one of Prabowo's advisors was raised some time ago by Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.
“Yes, all these possibilities can happen. Yes, they are all possible as long as it remains within the constitutional framework,” Bahlil said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Monday (8/4/2024).
Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.
|
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2024/05/23/13573011/jokowi-bakal-jadi-penasihatnya-di-pemerintahan-prabowo-sangat-menguntungkan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jokowi will be his advisor to the government, Prabowo: very beneficial for the nation
- Turks and Caicos criticizes US lawmakers' remarks ahead of American's munitions conviction
- Sky actor says no one ever compared her to ScarJo before OpenAI drama
- Find out who stars in Nina Kethevan's Dress of Fire reading
- What determines the success or failure of medical innovation? Learning from the flight of the butterfly network
- A preliminary earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was reported near Antioch
- Xi's bet on Iran
- Bollywood Movie Crew (2024) OTT Release Date and Time Revealed
- Pre-Match Package: Gloucestershire (A) – Derbyshire County Cricket Club
- Travelers can now find Southwest Airlines on Google Flights
- The tornado has left a lot of damage in Greenfield, Iowa.
- Why the latest attempt at a reset between Greece and Turkey, while positive, is failing