Jokowi will be his advisor to the government, Prabowo: very beneficial for the nation

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President-elect Prabowo Subianto said, it would be very beneficial to the nation and the state if the president Joko Widodo once the president's term is over, he becomes his advisor within the government.

This was expressed during an interview with a TV station regarding the news that Jokowi became an advisor to the Prabowo-Gibran government after retiring as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

“I think it is very beneficial for a nation. He has 10 years of leadership experience,” said Prabowo, quoted on YouTube TV One News, Thursday (23/5/2024).

Also read: Disagreeing with the term Presidential Club, Prabowo: No need to create a club, just drink coffee

The Gerindra Party President General then gave the example of many countries that also use the president or former head of state as a government advisor.

He gave the example of Singapore which brought its former Prime Minister into government as a person. mentor minister.

“This also happens in many other countries. We also have mechanisms, we have a presidential advisory council, etc.,” Prabowo said.

Indonesia's Defense Minister believes that Jokowi's experience as head of state should not be left to chance after his retirement.

On the contrary, the country must be able to use this experience to do its good in the future.

Also read: Prabowo corrects the term Free Lunch: correct and free nutritious meals for children

However, according to him, this was also done under the current Jokowi administration.

One of them is the fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri, who was appointed Chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Pancasila Ideological Development Agency (BPIP).

“So I think the experience he (Jokowi) has is very good if we can continue to use it by the state. The same goes for President SBY and previous presidents. If we look now , Ms. Megawati is still at BRIN, at BPIP I think it’s a good tradition,” he concluded.

For information, Jokowi will end his second term as head of the country on October 20, 2024.

The People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) will then inaugurate the President and Vice President-elect, Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Also read: Disagree with UKT increase, Prabowo: If possible, tuition fees are free!

The opportunity for Jokowi to position himself as one of Prabowo's advisors was raised some time ago by Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

“Yes, all these possibilities can happen. Yes, they are all possible as long as it remains within the constitutional framework,” Bahlil said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Monday (8/4/2024).



Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

