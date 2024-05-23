US attorney general calls Trump's claim the FBI was ready to shoot him dangerous | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's former White House lawyer attacked the judge overseeing the classified documents criminal case for repeated delays and incompetence, while the US attorney general separately criticized as dangerous Trump's assertion this week that the FBI had been authorized to shoot him during its investigation.

Former presidential adviser Ty Cobb said decisions made by Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge on the U.S. District Court in Florida who is overseeing the federal records case, virtually guaranteed the case would not go to trial before the November presidential election.

He attributed his recent rulings that further slowed the legal process, on issues that most federal judges would have handled long ago, to incompetence and a perception of bias and said the case should have already gone to trial .

I don't think this case will move forward at all, he said. And I think the fact that she schedules hearings, multiple hearings, sort of one or two motions at a time, is compelling evidence of that.

This is a case that should have started trial yesterday or two days ago when the original trial date was set, but his incompetence and perceived bias prevented that.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland told the Justice Department in Washington DC that Trump claimed the FBI was authorized to shoot him during its 2022 raid at his Florida club, during an investigation into whether he was hiding classified documents. were false and extremely dangerous.

Garland told reporters that the former president and some of his allies were referring to a standard operations plan that limits when federal agents can use deadly force when executing search warrants.

The FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in August 2022 to recover classified documents he had kept after leaving office. Agents found a trove of records that led to one of the four criminal charges Trump currently faces.

Before the search, the FBI drafted a policy statement, released this week, authorizing law enforcement to use deadly force only if an officer or other person was under immediate threat. Trump was not present during the search.

Trump falsely claimed in fundraising messages sent by his campaign this week that the FBI was authorized to shoot him.

BREAKING WITH TRUMP: BIDENS DOJ WAS ALLOWED TO FIRE ME! It has just been revealed that Biden's DoJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for its despicable raid at Mar-a-Lago, fundraising emails indicate.

Garland, who oversees the FBI as attorney general, said such policies are common and were also in effect during consensual searches of Biden's home conducted by the FBI as part of a separate investigation into classified materials.

The allegation is false and extremely dangerous, Garland told reporters at a news conference announcing a lawsuit against concert promoter Live Nation.

Trump, who is currently awaiting a jury verdict in a New York trial in which he is accused of falsifying documents relating to the payment of money to an adult film actor, is accused of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House and obstructing an investigation aimed at getting his money back. them.

While Cannon had denied efforts by the former president's lawyers to have the case dismissed, she was criticized by legal analysts and Democrats for taking months to rule on individual motions, slowing down the case. case during an election year.

Democrats say his actions serve Trump's strategy of delaying the trial date beyond the November election and having the case thrown out if he wins.

This month, Cannon indefinitely postponed the trial date, citing the need for the court to establish how classified information would be handled during the proceedings, even though such proceedings are covered by the Security Proceedings Act. classified information (Cipa).

Cobb, who was appointed as an adviser to Trump despite not voting for him, has previously criticized conduct that saw the ex-president face 88 criminal charges in numerous cases.

The facts are terrible. His conduct is reprehensible, he told MSNBC in February. He has already called Trump the greatest threat to democracy we have ever seen.

Cobb was then the president's lawyer during former FBI Director Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Reuters contributed to this report

