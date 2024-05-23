Erdogan grants himself the power to declare war

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assumed the authority to declare mobilization and a state of war. TThe power to declare a mobilization previously belonged to the Cupboardwhile the decision to declare war was taken by parliament.

Turkey introduced an executive presidential system in 2018giving Erdogan expands his powers and prevents Parliament from exercising control over the executive power.

According to the new regulations published in the Official Journalunder the signature of President Erdogan, the “Regulations on Mobilization and State of War” replaced the old “Decree on Mobilization and State of War”, thus putting an end to these practices.in placesince 1990. With the new regulations in force, several older regulations have beenbeen canceled, including the Logistics Mobilization Preparedness of the Turkish Armed Forces Regulations 1980, the Personnel Mobilization Regulations of the Turkish Armed Forces 1991, and the Reserve Personnel Deferment Regulations 2010. References to the repealed decree in existing legislation now refer to the new regulation.

The 52-page document defines the purpose of the regulation as “enabling the rapid and effective transition of all state powers and resources from a state of peace to a state of mobilization or war.”

The mobilization isdefined as the preparation, assembly, arrangement, and use of all the power and resources of the state, especially military power, to meet the needs of wartime. This process allows for the partial or total restriction of citizens' rights and freedoms by law. The Department of Defense describes mobilization as the state in which the country and nation prepares for war.

Partial mobilization concerns one or more regions of the country, requiring only part of the state's power and resources. The new regulations emphasize the central role of the president in these preparations and activities during the mobilization.

Some lawyersnote that this change is a routine adjustment necessitated by Turkey's transition to a presidential system of governance following a 2017 referendum, which transferred powers previously held by the Cabinetto the president.

Former Turkish Navy Commander Mehmet Dagc expressed his criticism of the recent change during an interview on X, where he pointed out that the change in authority to declare a mobilization of the CabinetThe presidency is concerning because it centralizes power in the hands of a single individual. Dac expressed his apprehensions, suggesting that the motive behind these regulations appears to be to protect the regime from internal unrest and potential risks.uprisingsrather than primarily addressing external threats.

Separately, legal expert Hatice Yldz expressed concerns that the new regulation could restrict some fundamental rights and freedoms, highlighting the ambiguous language used. According to the regulations, even our private cars could be confiscated under the pretext of mobilizationwithin six hours, she said.

Yldz also highlighted another critical aspect of the regulations, namely that mobilization can now be declared. not only against external enemies, but alsoin response to internal uprisings or insurrections. It is not just a state of war with an external enemy; it also includes the potential for internal uprisings or insurrections, she said. For example, if this authority had existed during the Gezi Park protests in 2013, a mobilization decision could have been ordered. The president might claim, I see an uprising in the country and I'm making this decision. So who decides what constitutes an uprising or insurrection? It will be Erdogan himself.

Text of the new “Regulations of mobilization and state of war”:

The most striking provision of the new regulations is that persons dismissed from public institutions by emergency decree canto be called as reserve personnel during periods of mobilization. Notably, following a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, tens of thousands of people, mainly military and other state institutions, were expelled without a court order for belonging to a terrorist organization. . Ironically, these individuals may now be assigned tasks during critical times when reliable, trustworthy staff are most needed.

Ruling party spokesperson Mer Elik told a news conference on Wednesday: “In light of changing conditions and developments in the war, it is necessary to update the old decrees. » elik explained that the old regulation, whichwas first draftin the 1990s, underwent six or seven changes. Since 2011, contributions from all institutions have been collected. It was supposed tobe revised earlier, but the earthquake agenda took precedence. We decided what coordination for national security entailed and the regulations were published, he said.