Politics
Erdogan grants himself the power to declare war
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assumed the authority to declare mobilization and a state of war. TThe power to declare a mobilization previously belonged to the Cupboardwhile the decision to declare war was taken by parliament.
Turkey introduced an executive presidential system in 2018giving Erdogan expands his powers and prevents Parliament from exercising control over the executive power.
According to the new regulations published in the Official Journalunder the signature of President Erdogan, the “Regulations on Mobilization and State of War” replaced the old “Decree on Mobilization and State of War”, thus putting an end to these practices.in placesince 1990. With the new regulations in force, several older regulations have beenbeen canceled, including the Logistics Mobilization Preparedness of the Turkish Armed Forces Regulations 1980, the Personnel Mobilization Regulations of the Turkish Armed Forces 1991, and the Reserve Personnel Deferment Regulations 2010. References to the repealed decree in existing legislation now refer to the new regulation.
The 52-page document defines the purpose of the regulation as “enabling the rapid and effective transition of all state powers and resources from a state of peace to a state of mobilization or war.”
The mobilization isdefined as the preparation, assembly, arrangement, and use of all the power and resources of the state, especially military power, to meet the needs of wartime. This process allows for the partial or total restriction of citizens' rights and freedoms by law. The Department of Defense describes mobilization as the state in which the country and nation prepares for war.
Partial mobilization concerns one or more regions of the country, requiring only part of the state's power and resources. The new regulations emphasize the central role of the president in these preparations and activities during the mobilization.
Some lawyersnote that this change is a routine adjustment necessitated by Turkey's transition to a presidential system of governance following a 2017 referendum, which transferred powers previously held by the Cabinetto the president.
Former Turkish Navy Commander Mehmet Dagc expressed his criticism of the recent change during an interview on X, where he pointed out that the change in authority to declare a mobilization of the CabinetThe presidency is concerning because it centralizes power in the hands of a single individual. Dac expressed his apprehensions, suggesting that the motive behind these regulations appears to be to protect the regime from internal unrest and potential risks.uprisingsrather than primarily addressing external threats.
Separately, legal expert Hatice Yldz expressed concerns that the new regulation could restrict some fundamental rights and freedoms, highlighting the ambiguous language used. According to the regulations, even our private cars could be confiscated under the pretext of mobilizationwithin six hours, she said.
Yldz also highlighted another critical aspect of the regulations, namely that mobilization can now be declared. not only against external enemies, but alsoin response to internal uprisings or insurrections. It is not just a state of war with an external enemy; it also includes the potential for internal uprisings or insurrections, she said. For example, if this authority had existed during the Gezi Park protests in 2013, a mobilization decision could have been ordered. The president might claim, I see an uprising in the country and I'm making this decision. So who decides what constitutes an uprising or insurrection? It will be Erdogan himself.
Text of the new “Regulations of mobilization and state of war”:
21.5.8510
The most striking provision of the new regulations is that persons dismissed from public institutions by emergency decree canto be called as reserve personnel during periods of mobilization. Notably, following a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, tens of thousands of people, mainly military and other state institutions, were expelled without a court order for belonging to a terrorist organization. . Ironically, these individuals may now be assigned tasks during critical times when reliable, trustworthy staff are most needed.
Ruling party spokesperson Mer Elik told a news conference on Wednesday: “In light of changing conditions and developments in the war, it is necessary to update the old decrees. » elik explained that the old regulation, whichwas first draftin the 1990s, underwent six or seven changes. Since 2011, contributions from all institutions have been collected. It was supposed tobe revised earlier, but the earthquake agenda took precedence. We decided what coordination for national security entailed and the regulations were published, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://nordicmonitor.com/2024/05/erdogan-grants-himself-the-authority-to-declare-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan grants himself the power to declare war
- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is betting that calmer economic conditions will help him win re-election.
- US sues breakup of Ticketmaster and Live Nation, alleging monopoly abuse
- Chris Hemsworth honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- USA loses 1-0 to Czech Republic in quarterfinals of Men's Hockey World Cup | National sports
- Google's acquisition of HubSpot will help it compete with Microsoft
- Meet the Trump aide known as the “human printer.”
- Huge earthquake: Whakatane residents could have just 25 minutes to escape the tsunami
- Commentary: Will the romance between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin last?
- US attorney general calls Trump's claim the FBI was ready to shoot him dangerous | Donald Trump
- “God has ordained that I continue working until 2047” India TV
- Net immigration to the UK fell 10% to 685,000.