Trump says Putin would free jailed journalist Evan Gershkovich 'for me' if elected





Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he could get Russian President Vladimir Putin to release jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich if elected, drawing a rebuke from the campaign of President Joe Biden.

Gershkovich “will be released almost immediately after the election, but certainly before I take office,” Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “He will be HOME, SAFE AND WITH HIS FAMILY. Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, will do this for me, but not for anyone else, and WE WILL PAY NOTHING!”

TJ Ducklo, a senior adviser to the Biden campaign, said the former president “doesn't care about the innocent Americans unjustly imprisoned” by Putin, citing Trump's repeated attacks on members of the press.

“Trump has called journalists 'enemies of the people' and vowed to jail journalists whose coverage he doesn't like, which isn't that different from what's currently happening to Evan Gershkovich in Russia.” , Ducklo said in a statement. He noted that Trump said he refused a deal to release former Marine Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018 on alleged espionage charges and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The U.S. government said Gershkovich and Whelan were wrongly detained.

“For Donald Trump, these wrongfully imprisoned Americans are political weapons and props to use for his own gain. For Joe Biden, they are human beings whose loved ones and family members he has spent time with,” she said. added Ducklo. “Their release remains an urgent priority, just as it has been for the 60 unjustly detained or held hostage Americans that President Biden has already brought home since taking office.

The Trump campaign and the offices of key Republican lawmakers in Congress who have been hawkish on Russia and Putin, including Senators John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Todd Young of Indiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina did not immediately respond. to a request for comments. Contacted by NBC News, the offices of Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who serve on the Foreign Relations Committee with Young, declined to provide comment .

It is unclear why Trump demanded Gershkovich's release. Asked about Trump's comments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had “naturally not had contact with Donald Trump,” Reuters reported.

Gershkovich, a 32-year-old American citizen, has been imprisoned on espionage charges since late 2023 while working for the Wall Street Journal. Russia has repeatedly extended Gershkovitch's detention. Russian authorities have provided no evidence to support their accusations of espionage.

Weeks after Gershkovich's arrest, Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference that the administration would do “everything in its power” to bring him home.

President Joe Biden said the United States continues to press for Gershkovich's release and to expose and impose costs for Russia's appalling attempts to use Americans as bargaining chips.

And we will continue to stand firm against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists, pillars of free society, Biden said in a statement in March.

Addressing Gershkovich and Whelan directly in his statement, Biden said: “We stand with you. And we will never stop working to bring you home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-claims-elected-vladimir-putin-will-release-jailed-us-reporter-ev-rcna153747 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos