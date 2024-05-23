Imran Khan says he never said anything against Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal; “People like to take these things…”





After staying away from the limelight for a long time, Imran Khan is back and is now constantly making headlines. From his personal life to his future plans for Bollywood, everything about him is read with curiosity by his fans.

Earlier, a statement by Imran against films glorifying violence went viral as it was linked to Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster Animal. Now, the actor has clarified that he was not talking about Animal but about a spy series that was offered to him.

Imran Khan clarifies his statement regarding films glorifying violence

In a Zoom interview, Imran Khan denied speaking anything against Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal which released last year. The actor said he was talking about a role he was offered in a spy thriller. “People like to take these things and make something else out of them,” Imran said while adding that he would never criticize someone else's film in public because he considers it disrespectful. “I was raised in such a way that I praise in public and criticize in private,” he said.

He further spoke about the spy series that was offered to him by Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na director Abbas Tyrewala. He said the series was set against a backdrop of espionage and did not take place. “But I was talking about my role in this movie. My character was a spy, an action guy. There was a lot of violence and I didn't want to play that kind of role,” he explained. Advertisement

Imran also said that he is yet to watch Animal. “If I'm completely honest, I haven't seen many Hindi films in recent years, part of the reason is a conscious disconnect from the business of the industry,” he said while mentioning that it was one of the hottest movies. “discussed” the films but he's not qualified to talk about it because he hasn't seen it yet.

The background

In a conversation with Film Companion, Imran Khan said that he didn't do Abbas Tyrewala's series because he didn't want to play a character who solves problems with a gun. “There is a glamorization and a fetishization, a sexualization of violence that makes me uncomfortable,” he says.

Imran Khan's work front

Imran Khan made his debut in 2008 with the much-loved film Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Later in his 7-year career, he worked in several hit films like I Hate Luv Storys, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu.

However, after EMAET in 2012, he faced back-to-back disappointments until Katti Batti in 2015. Now, as he finally gears up to make his comeback in Bollywood, fans are looking forward to a strong innings.

About animals

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is a crime action film released on December 1, 2023. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in key roles, the film revolves around the father- son. A sequel titled Animal Park is expected to be released next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/imran-khan-says-he-never-said-anything-against-ranbir-kapoor-starrer-animal-people-like-to-take-these-things-1309012 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos