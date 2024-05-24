Regarding the creation of a National Water Agency, AHY wants to report to Jokowi





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (ME) plans to report to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the training offered National Water Agency. “We don't have direct authority, but of course I will report and provide input as well. As a presidential aide, I have an obligation whether or not I am asked to provide good input.” , said AHY when meeting after being a speaker at a series of events of the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) at the Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC), Badung, Bali, Wednesday (22/5/2024 ). Previously, the AHY had also submitted a proposal on the need for the government to establish a special institution with the power to manage water resources in this international forum. “The central government must form an institution with the authority and capacity to integrate and synchronize all policies, strategies and actions related to water management,” AHY said in his speech. According to him, this institution must demonstrate agility to face the phenomenon of water crisis, manage water resources and overcome sectoral selfishness and overlap between parties. There are also fears that Indonesia will continue to face water-related problems if there is no special agency to deal with them. Also read: 10 billion people threatened by the land and water crisis, AHY proposes 3 things In his speech, AHY drew inspiration from a number of countries that had previously established specialized water institutions. “We can learn some good practices from countries that have recently created institutions, from Canada in 2023 and from Saudi Arabia and South Africa before that,” he continued. Agreeing with AHY, Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, also present at the forum, said that the increase in population is accompanied by a need for energy, food and water which requires serious management. According to Tito, water management in Indonesia is currently still carried out by different ministries with their own limitations. Like the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) which specializes in maritime affairs but does not manage water on land. There is the Ministry of Environment and Forests which also manages water but does not deal specifically with water. “The Ministry of ATR/BPN is very linked to water issues, because the spatial layout of watersheds is transformed into residential areas, so landslides and floods occur, affecting everything,” Tito said. However, Tito also pointed out that he and AHY did not have the power to create this body of water. “It's like sharing ideas experiences from other countries, maybe it's time for us to pay more attention to water issues“, finished Tito.

Contribute directly to efforts to prevent and overcome problems DELAY DELAY DELAY in Indonesia. Make a donation by clicking Kompas.com Clear share.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lestari.kompas.com/read/2024/05/23/210000086/soal-pembentukan-badan-air-nasional-ahy-mau-lapor-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos