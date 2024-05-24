China develops AI model based on 'Xi Jinping Thought'





A research institute of the Cyberspace Administration of China, the country's internet regulator, has developed a “secure and reliable” large-scale language model (LLM) based on the political philosophy of Chinese President Xi Jinping. China's latest response to OpenAI is 'Chat Xi PT'

https://www.ft.com/content/43378c6e-664b-4885-a255-31325d632ee9 Sure, why not: China built a chatbot based on Xi Jinping

https://www.engadget.com/sure-why-not-china-built-a-chatbot-based-on-xi-jinping-155828456.html China rolls out large AI language model based on Xi Jinping Thought | South China Morning Post

^ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/politics/article/3263530/china-rolls-out-large-lingual-model-based-xi-jinping-thought ChatGPT, Meet XiGPT: China Unveils New AI Model That Expresses Xi Jinping's Thoughts, Lays Out Official Party Line – Benzinga

https://www.benzinga.com/markets/asia/24/05/38956682/chatgpt-meet-xigpt-china-unveils-new-ai-model-that-speaks-xi-jinpings-thoughts-spouts-official- to party China's Cyberspace Administration requires that generative AI “embodies the core values ​​of socialism” and “contains no content that could subvert state power,” which is important. Western AI models such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini cannot be used. Chinese companies that offer generative AI services, such as Alibaba, must strictly control the content generated and have mechanisms in place to stop discussions when asked about sensitive topics. In this context, the China Cyberspace Institute has formed a new LLM in order to catch up with Western generative AI technology. According to a government post on Chinese social networking site WeChat, the model was trained on texts that align with official government views, including more than a dozen books purportedly written by President Xi himself, and embodies an ideology called “” Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era .' The message stated that “the expertise and authority of the corpus will guarantee the professional quality of the content generated”.

The template can answer questions, create report summaries, summarize information, translate between Chinese and English, and meet the needs of a wide range of users. It is based on a carefully selected knowledge base and is closed source, making it “safe and reliable”, the government said. The WeChat post also included a demo, suggesting that the AI ​​responses were generated from certain sources, including official Chinese documents and news reports. At the time of writing, the “safe and reliable” LLM has only been deployed on the servers of the China Cyberspace Institute, and internal testing is carried out only by invited users.

