



HarianKami.com — President Joko Widodo will visit Riau to commemorate the birth of Pancasila President Joko Widodo is expected to visit Riau province soon. This visit aims to commemorate the birth of Pancasila in one of the largest oil fields in Indonesia, namely the Rokan block. The culminating event commemorating the birth of Pancasila will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Blok Rokan Field, Riau. President Joko Widodo will be present directly as an inspector of the ceremony. According to the information on the Pancasila 2024 anniversary with the theme “Pancasila, the soul of nation unification towards a golden Indonesia in 2045, the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP) will organize a series of events. BPIP has chosen Rokan Block Field as the venue for the major event commemorating the birth of Pancasila in 2024 to increase nationalism and unity for all children of the nation. The editors-in-chief were among the participants in the Pancasila anniversary commemoration ceremony in the Rokan bloc, estimated at a thousand people made up of personnel from the TNI, Polri, ASN, PT Pertamina and students. Prabowo, president-elect for 2024-2029, and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin are also expected to attend, while MPR President Bambang Soesatyo will serve as reader of Pancasila's text. DPR President Puan Maharani will read the text of the 1945 Constitution and prayers will be led by Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy. This ceremony will also involve Paskibraka at the national level and the province of Riau. The main logo of Pancasila Anniversary 2024 is Sandya Taru or the Unity Tree which reflects unity, the spirit of mutual cooperation and equality. The unity tree is created from the third value of Pancasila: the Indonesian unity with the symbol of a banyan tree. Like a tree that signifies the source of life, Pancasila was born to become the strength of the nation. Pancasila protects the soul of every human being in the life of the nation and state and forms noble character. Read also: MATRA Magazine May 2024 edition

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hariankami.com/kami-indonesia/23612741276/presiden-joko-widodo-akan-mengunjungi-riau-untuk-peringatan-hari-lahir-pancasila The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos