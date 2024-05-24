Donald Trump calls Jack Smith 'disturbed' after Aileen Cannon's latest hearing





Donald Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith after a hearing was held on whether the federal classified documents case against the former president should be dismissed.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump accused Smith of being “disturbed,” while also referencing a report by Robert Hur, a special counsel, who said charges should not be brought against Joe Biden for his manipulation of classified documents, while also citing concerns about the president's cognitive ability and memory.

“The deranged Jack Smith, along with his team of hackers and political thugs, have once again been caught in a LIE in the “Documents” affair, far less important in importance or seriousness than the documents affair of Joe Biden, for which he was fully exonerated on the basis of his TOTAL INCOMPETENCE,” Trump wrote.

“They said in effect that Biden was not capable of defending himself in court, but that he could nevertheless run for president if he wanted to. An exoneration like that, I would not want.

“'The deranged' Smith really wanted to hide his own SERIOUS MISCONDUCT, but had to be stopped from doing so by an honest and patriotic eyewitness. The corruption in our justice system must end, and those responsible, including Crooked Joe Biden and those who control it must be held accountable to MAGA 2024!”

Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference at the Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump lashed out at Special Advisor Jack Smith following the latest classified information… Donald Trump speaks during a joint press conference at Mar-a-Lago Estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach , in Florida. Trump lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith following the latest hearing on classified documents. More Joe Raedle/Getty Images The context

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 40 counts over allegations that he illegally retained classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021 and then obstructed federal attempts to recover them at his Mar-a-compound. Lake in Florida.

On Wednesday, Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the proceedings, held hearings to hear arguments on whether the charges against Trump and his co-defendant, Walt Nauta, should be dismissed. The hearing was the first held by Cannon after she indefinitely postponed the start of the classified documents trial from its original May 20 start date.

What we know

Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee, has frequently suggested that Hur's report on Biden's handling of sensitive documents at his Delaware home and former office in Washington, D.C., is evidence that the investigation federal attack on the former president is politically motivated and aims to stop him. win the November race.

Hur's 388-page report released in February said that even if Biden were not president, the Justice Department would not file charges against the Democrat because he was fully cooperating with the investigation. Hur also said it would be difficult to secure a conviction because Biden would likely present himself to a jury as an “older, friendly, well-meaning man with a poor memory.”

On Wednesday, Trump's lawyers attended a meeting hosted by Cannon to argue that the charges brought by Smith's office should be dismissed on the grounds that the federal indictment does not clearly detail the crimes committed and instead amounts to ” a personal and political attack” against the American president. former president with a “litany of uncharged grievances intended for public and media consumption.”

The motion is one of several made by Trump's team in their attempt to have the classified documents case thrown out, some of which have already been dismissed.

Cannon did not rule on the latest motion Wednesday. She previously cited the fact that the court still must resolve multiple legal disputes and hearings related to the proceedings in her reasoning for indefinitely delaying the start of the classified documents trial.

The move means it is highly unlikely that Trump will appear before a jury to face charges related to the classified documents before the start of the 2024 election. If Trump wins the race against Biden in November, he could order the DOJ to drop charges related to classified documents once he takes office.

Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump, was widely criticized by legal experts for delaying the proceedings.

Peter Shane, a law professor at New York University, previously told Newsweek that anyone “watching the snail's pace with which Judge Cannon was handling the documents case,” including his ruling on the multiple motions for inadmissibility of Trump, would not be surprised by his decision to suspend the procedure.

And after

Cannon is expected to hold a series of other meetings through the end of July to try to resolve most of the pretrial issues.

It is unclear when the judge will decide when to try to reschedule the classified documents trial.

