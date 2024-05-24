UK civil servants blown to smithereens during pandemic, top official says

Roula Khalaf, editor-in-chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Boris Johnson's dysfunctional government meant good people were broken into pieces as the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, a senior British civil servant has said.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case told the official inquiry on Thursday that he had found working for Johnson very frustrating and apologized for sending strong messages at the height of the health crisis.

Asked about the day-to-day running of government under Johnson, who served as prime minister between 2019 and 2022, Case said it was definitely dysfunctional and had been difficult for him personally.

Good people worked incredibly hard in impossible circumstances, with choices for which it seemed like there was never a right answer, said Case, on the job since September 2020. Good people were simply blown to pieces. This is what I saw.

In a series of private messages presented to the inquiry in recent months, Case accused his former boss of changing his strategic direction every day and surrounding himself with essentially wild people. He also said he had never seen a group of people less equipped to lead a country.

Case on Thursday described the messages as crude, off-the-cuff musings and said they were not the whole story.

Many of them are now demanding an apology for the things I said and the way I expressed myself, he added.

The official public inquiry into Covid is examining the government's response to the pandemic which has shut down swathes of the economy and upended social life, including the UK's preparedness and senior decision-making responsible. It is expected to last until summer 2026.

Testimony given last year by former and current ministers and senior civil servants painted a devastating picture of Johnson's ability to make decisions of vital national importance during the pandemic, which began in late 2019.

Case testified at a special hearing Thursday because he was not well enough to stand trial last year.

Asked about his time working for Johnson, he said: Every prime minister has their own approach and as I said, in my job I found that very frustrating.

In messages sent to the inquiry, Case described government officials as pygmies.

The investigation also showed an exchange between Case and Helen MacNamara, deputy cabinet secretary between 2020 and 2021, in which he raised concerns about the handling of the crisis in April 2020.

Real lives are being played out here, Case wrote.

In other private messages, MacNamara despaired about the culture inside Downing Street, denouncing arrogance and waste… And contempt for the cabinet. She also said that Number 10 at the time was the most sexist environment I had ever worked in.

In his testimony, MacNamara described how a toxic, macho culture at the heart of government hampered Britain's response to the health crisis.

I found it quite difficult to read Helen MacNamara's written and oral evidence, Case said Thursday. Just as I found preparing for this, re-reading this material was quite emotionally difficult.

The investigation also showed a private message from December 2021 in which Case expressed frustration over the so-called Partygate scandal, following media reports of parties at Downing Street and Whitehall during coronavirus lockdowns .

Case wrote that he had been dragged through the mud by association, adding: I basically turn around (like the Prime Minister) thinking I am being attacked for something I wasn't even involved in.