Iran or Türkiye: the debate rages over the identity of the wreckage of an Iranian helicopter

Intense disputes continue as Iranian and Turkish officials debate which country located the wreckage of President Ebrahim Raisis' helicopter, with the Turkish minister the latest to weigh in on the issue.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, told CNN Turk TV that the Turkish Akinci drone found the wreckage, as the time and location of the discovery announced by Iran matches the time and place of the discovery. where the drone located it.

A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raïssi and seven others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, crashed near the border with Azerbaijan on Sunday, killing all on board.

Uraloglu said Iranian authorities contacted them for help, but did not initially mention that the problem concerned Raisi. The Turkish official said they managed to do what was asked of them. As neighbors, we rushed to help the country that was asking for help, and we did it completely and correctly.

On Wednesday, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces downplayed the importance of the involvement of Turkish drones in locating the crash site, instead emphasizing the effectiveness of its drones, as the issue became a humiliation for the regime, currently accused of late and ineffective intervention. response to the fall of its president.

The Iranian military said that despite Turkey's deployment of a drone with cutting-edge technology, adverse weather conditions hampered its effectiveness in locate the scene of the accident.

Advanced Iranian drones were then inaccessible in the Indian Ocean, but were recalled and eventually located the crash site where the bodies of the president, foreign minister and other officials were found, according to the Iranian military statement .

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stressed that the Akinci drone was sent at the request of the Iranian government. Erdogan highlighted the drone's resilience in the face of adverse weather conditions and detailed its extensive search efforts, which covered 2,100 kilometers in seven and a half hours.

Turkish media report that after identification of the Turkish drone From the helicopter wreckage and telltale heat signatures from the crash site in Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Iranian search teams managed to locate the downed helicopter and the bodies of Raisi and other people in the mountainous area.

The Turkish news agency Anadolu also broadcast live a Turkish drone operation which was followed by more than 2.5 million people who were following the operational data and flight trajectory live. Upon returning to base, Akinci drew a crescent and star in the shape of the Turkish flag.

Despite the Turkish drone data being corroborated by some Iranian media outlets, Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, dismissed the foreign aid claims as mere speculation. Kolivand highlighted the Iranian team's perseverance in difficult conditions, saying their drone led them to the exact crash site within 40 minutes of locating the wreckage at an altitude of 2,500 meters.

In a sign of a potential deterioration in relations due to the Iranian snub, Turkish media reported on Wednesday that President Erdogan would travel to Iran on Thursday for Raisis' funeral. However, the Directorate of the Turkish Government's Communication Center to Combat Disinformation rejected these reports, saying that Erdogan has no plans to visit Iran in the near future.

Both Iran and Turkey have a vast arsenal of drones, a major export for both countries. Iran was accused by Western powers to provide drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

By mid-2022, Iran has supplied Russia with a significant number of kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are used to target civilian infrastructure and cities. Additionally, drones were incorporated into large-scale missile attacks, overwhelming Ukrainian air defenses. Turkish drones have also been used by Azerbaijan in the years-long conflict against Armenia, in addition to Ankara's allies in Europe, Gulf Arab countries and the North. Africa and sub-Saharan African countries.