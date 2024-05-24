Politics
Iran or Türkiye: the debate rages over the identity of the wreckage of an Iranian helicopter
Intense disputes continue as Iranian and Turkish officials debate which country located the wreckage of President Ebrahim Raisis' helicopter, with the Turkish minister the latest to weigh in on the issue.
Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, told CNN Turk TV that the Turkish Akinci drone found the wreckage, as the time and location of the discovery announced by Iran matches the time and place of the discovery. where the drone located it.
A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raïssi and seven others, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, crashed near the border with Azerbaijan on Sunday, killing all on board.
Uraloglu said Iranian authorities contacted them for help, but did not initially mention that the problem concerned Raisi. The Turkish official said they managed to do what was asked of them. As neighbors, we rushed to help the country that was asking for help, and we did it completely and correctly.
On Wednesday, the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces downplayed the importance of the involvement of Turkish drones in locating the crash site, instead emphasizing the effectiveness of its drones, as the issue became a humiliation for the regime, currently accused of late and ineffective intervention. response to the fall of its president.
The Iranian military said that despite Turkey's deployment of a drone with cutting-edge technology, adverse weather conditions hampered its effectiveness in locate the scene of the accident.
Advanced Iranian drones were then inaccessible in the Indian Ocean, but were recalled and eventually located the crash site where the bodies of the president, foreign minister and other officials were found, according to the Iranian military statement .
Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also stressed that the Akinci drone was sent at the request of the Iranian government. Erdogan highlighted the drone's resilience in the face of adverse weather conditions and detailed its extensive search efforts, which covered 2,100 kilometers in seven and a half hours.
Turkish media report that after identification of the Turkish drone From the helicopter wreckage and telltale heat signatures from the crash site in Iran's East Azerbaijan province, Iranian search teams managed to locate the downed helicopter and the bodies of Raisi and other people in the mountainous area.
The Turkish news agency Anadolu also broadcast live a Turkish drone operation which was followed by more than 2.5 million people who were following the operational data and flight trajectory live. Upon returning to base, Akinci drew a crescent and star in the shape of the Turkish flag.
Despite the Turkish drone data being corroborated by some Iranian media outlets, Pir Hossein Kolivand, head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, dismissed the foreign aid claims as mere speculation. Kolivand highlighted the Iranian team's perseverance in difficult conditions, saying their drone led them to the exact crash site within 40 minutes of locating the wreckage at an altitude of 2,500 meters.
In a sign of a potential deterioration in relations due to the Iranian snub, Turkish media reported on Wednesday that President Erdogan would travel to Iran on Thursday for Raisis' funeral. However, the Directorate of the Turkish Government's Communication Center to Combat Disinformation rejected these reports, saying that Erdogan has no plans to visit Iran in the near future.
Both Iran and Turkey have a vast arsenal of drones, a major export for both countries. Iran was accused by Western powers to provide drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
By mid-2022, Iran has supplied Russia with a significant number of kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are used to target civilian infrastructure and cities. Additionally, drones were incorporated into large-scale missile attacks, overwhelming Ukrainian air defenses. Turkish drones have also been used by Azerbaijan in the years-long conflict against Armenia, in addition to Ankara's allies in Europe, Gulf Arab countries and the North. Africa and sub-Saharan African countries.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.iranintl.com/en/202405237705
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Iran or Türkiye: the debate rages over the identity of the wreckage of an Iranian helicopter
- UK civil servants blown to smithereens during pandemic, top official says
- The proposed BBC comedy sitcom
- Maria B makes shocking statement about men in Pakistan's fashion industry
- Donald Trump calls Jack Smith 'disturbed' after Aileen Cannon's latest hearing
- People of color and women dominated streamer audiences in 2023
- Post Office Inquiry: President mocks public galleries
- President Joko Widodo will visit Riau to commemorate the birth of Pancasila
- U.S. to announce $275 million more in artillery, munitions for Ukraine, officials say
- Actor Chris Meloni Says CT Has the Best Gin of Any State in New Commercial for Roxbury Craft Distillery
- Kings supports local cricket community kit exchange – News
- Did Cate Blanchett Make a Pro-Palestinian Fashion Statement at Cannes?