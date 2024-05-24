61 Jokowi dams not enough for RI to rival Thailand and China in food security





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The expert staff of the Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) for water resources, Firdaus Ali, believes that Indonesia still needs a lot of water resources infrastructure, including dams. Because this is the main key for Indonesia to maintain its food security. “We are a very large country. If we do not have infrastructure in terms of water resources, we cannot build our food security. So there is no food security without water security,” he said. he underlined during the side event of the 10th World Conference. Water Forum organized by Coca Cola Indonesia at Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center 1, Thursday (23/5/2024). In accordance with the directives of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the PUPR Ministry is currently completing 61 dam projects to increase the productivity of agricultural land. Firdaus hopes that the total 61 dams can be completed by mid-2025. If completed, he continued, it will likely be the largest dam construction project in the history of the Republic of Indonesia. Increase capacity By simultaneously increasing the capacity of all the country's dams. According to current calculations, the capacity of all populated dams in Indonesia is 47 m3 per capita per year. “Once the dam is completed, the flow will increase from 47 to 63 m3 per capita per year. This figure seems great. This figure may or may not be significant,” Firdaus added. He then explains the meaning of the last sentence. The reason is that Indonesia's achievements with the construction of 61 dams are apparently nothing compared to those of neighboring countries like Thailand. “Thailand, our neighboring country, does not have many dams, the figure is 1,210 (m3 per capita per year). We have nothing,” Firdaus said. “That's why Thailand can do anything with its agricultural and horticultural products. Including Vietnam now, they have a surplus and they even export,” he added.

