Reviews | The Trump-Oprah voter

I believe that nearly a decade after his first campaign, Mr. Trump retains the kind of shield that only celebrity can provide. It's too easy to forget that before Trump, the politician, there was Trump, the businessman, the artist, the tabloid staple. After all, although he is now a former president and the current favorite to take over the White House, it was not so long ago that Mr. Trump was considered an American success story, a businessman with background and charisma to rise. to stardom, appearing in films like Home Alone 2, the hit TV series The Apprentice, and Macys commercials alongside Taylor Swift and Martha Stewart.

The lure of success is powerful. In our own lives, success can take many forms: financial gain, professional accolades, a happy family. But for many, especially young Americans today, fame and influence are an aspiration or indicator of success. There's a reason why brands seek out celebrity spokespeople to endorse their products; we perhaps subconsciously assume that because a person is famous, they must be worth listening to.

Ms. Winfrey, Ms. Swift, Ms. Stewart and, yes, even Mr. Trump have long cultivated a type of aspirational celebrity that confers a number of advantages that mainstream politicians do not enjoy. Considered by many to be rich, successful, influential, and entertaining, their success in one field imparts a halo effect that makes people believe they must be talented in everything.

Many of these celebrities have had their own trials (in some cases, literal trials) and the triumphs have played out in extremely public ways, cultivating a fan base invested in their success on a personal level. While people develop parasocial relationships with major celebrities, believing they somehow personally know the very famous person they see on their screen, the emotional connection between the celebrity and the audience is fundamentally different from that between the politician and the voter.

Following Mr. Trump's initial triumph in the 2016 Republican primaries and his subsequent victory in the White House, there was much discussion about the role his celebrity played in shielding him from criticism from his rivals. Attempts to portray him as bad at business often failed because they ran counter to his cultivated brand on television as a tycoon extraordinaire. Worse, attempts to portray him as an abrasive bully backfired because they reinforced the brand he had already created.

