China launches AI chatbot based on Xi Jinping ideology





The China Cyberspace Research Institute has introduced XiBot, a large language and conversational AI model rooted in the ideas of President Xi Jinping. The AI ​​model is currently undergoing internal testing and is not yet publicly available. According to an article published on the administration's magazine WeChat account on Monday, Xi Jinping's philosophy, along with other selected themes in cyberspace aligned with the government's official discourse, constitute the main content of the LLM. The creation of Chat Xi-PT, as the AI ​​is unofficially called, aligns with Beijing's ongoing efforts to propagate Xi's ideologies. When Xi gives an important speech, his words are quickly reproduced online, making the transition to a chatbot format a logical progression. The AI ​​model is designed to provide accurate information based on Xi's documented thoughts, potentially reducing the risk of AI hallucinations, a common problem with generative AI models since in China, Xi's words are considered authoritative and indisputable. AI based on government documents The system was deployed exclusively on the servers of the China Cyberspace Research Institute, where all data is processed locally, guaranteeing a high level of security and this is exclusively based on pre-trained, government-approved language models. XiBot is built from a comprehensive quantity of government documents, allowing users to query these documents through a generative AI interface. THE ideological corpus of Xi Jingpin's thoughtofficially known as Xi Jinping Thoughts on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, includes his instructions on all aspects of political, social and economic life. This was enshrined in the Chinese constitution in 2018. This book is widely available in China and is often seen in airports frequented by Chinese tourists or members of the Chinese diaspora, translated into various local languages. Xi Jinping's thoughts are also widely featured on Chinese government websites and media, ensuring that his philosophies are well disseminated both domestically and internationally. Potential implications and comparisons Creating AI models based on prominent figures is not unique to China. from Nvidia AI Technology Center explored similar ideas, such as developing AI-powered avatars of historical figures or loved ones, based on available recordings and images. Dr Simon See, director of the center, suggested the possibility of recreating historical eras or figures like Napoleon, given the availability of their letters and documented history. However, the idea of ​​reviving controversial figures through AI has sparked debate, with concerns over the spread of their ideologies into modern discourse. In China, strict internet censorship ensures that any unauthorized AI content, especially those critical of Xi, will be quickly removed. Government control over online content means XiBot will likely serve as an extension of state propaganda, reinforcing Xi Jinping's philosophies while minimizing the risk of dissenting opinions emerging via AI platforms.

