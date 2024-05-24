Politics
China signals economy is priority as Xi Jinping meets business leaders ahead of key party meeting
Describing reform as the driving force for development, Xi said China's basic economic system should be maintained and China should strive to build a high-level socialist market economic system.
We must build a system capable of promoting high-quality development, supporting comprehensive innovation and integrated urban and rural development. It must also be able to further stimulate productive forces and improve social vitality, he said.
When promoting economic system reform, we should start from practical needs and focus on the most pressing issues, Xi said. We must deepen theoretical innovation and promote institutional innovation.
A prolonged downturn in the real estate sector, stubbornly weak domestic demand, growing local government debt, growing trade barriers and deep-rooted structural problems threaten to stall the gears of China's recovery and growth.
The country also faces increased external pressures, which challenge Beijing's annual growth target of around 5 percent and its long-term goals.
In addition to expanding its list of technology restrictions, the United States will impose tariffs on products made in China, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar panels, due to concerns about industrial overcapacity . Meanwhile, the European Union, the second-largest destination for Chinese exports, has stepped up anti-subsidy investigations into Chinese electric vehicles.
Thursday's meeting in Jinan brought together heads of state-owned enterprises and executives of large private companies.
Speakers included entrepreneurs such as Victor Fung, chairman of Hong Kong supply chain management conglomerate Fung Group, Anta Sports chairman Ding Shizhong, Bosch China president David Xu Daquan and economists Zhou Qiren from Peking University, Zhang Bin from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. , and Huang Hanquan, director of the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research.
They offered suggestions that could be on the agenda of the July plenum, including better integrating Hong Kong into China's urban and rural development plans, according to a news agency report official Xinhua.
Reform of the country's electricity system was also suggested, as well as increased development of venture capital, modernization of traditional industries, better governance of private companies and improvement of the business environment for foreign companies.
Market confidence has not yet fully recovered in China since the pandemic, particularly among foreign and private investors.
In its annual position paper released on Wednesday, the British Chamber of Commerce in China said British businesses believe Beijing needs to take more action on long-standing market access issues and implement meaningful regulatory reforms to build confidence.
The European Union Chamber's annual survey of European business confidence operating in China also paints a bleak economic picture, with never-before-seen levels of pessimism triggering a negative cycle.
According to survey results released earlier this month, only 15 percent of companies surveyed, a record proportion of companies surveyed, said China remained their top investment destination. Only 13 percent of them, another record low, still considered it their main destination in the future.
Zhu Jiangnan, associate professor at the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Hong Kong, said the Jinan meeting signals that the central government is paying most attention to the economy.
The meeting sought views and suggestions from various sectors, including entrepreneurs, to boost the economy. There's a lot to watch and see what happens next.
A Beijing-based academic, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, noted that Xi was not known in the past to have frequent interactions with business leaders.
But in recent months he has clearly stepped up communication, the academic said. [However] Xi has always emphasized the party leadership, Marxism and socialism in his speech, so I don't expect anything. [to come that will] make a significant difference to the status quo.
