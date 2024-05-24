Politics
Fighting for their fate, Polo Ralph Lauren employees will spend the night in front of the Supreme Court office
THE MASS, who are employees of PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia and PT Manggala Putra Perkasa, continue to demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court Office, Jalan Merdeka Utara, Jakarta. Masa demands that the Supreme Court replace one of the judges handling the Polo brand dispute, which is holding back their business.
Their demands concern the means of subsistence and the future fate of employees and their families. The employees asked the Supreme Court to provide justice. They do not want the Judicial Review (PK) ruling on the trademark dispute, which will be heard by the Supreme Court, to impact the fate of thousands of employees and their families. They also asked President Joko Widodo to consider the fate of the employees.
“We hope that President Joko Widodo will listen to our aspirations. Because up to seven times we have demonstrated in this place, the Chief Justice has not listened to our demands, namely that we have asked for the replacement of only one judge, Judge Rahmi Mulyati in court PK Trademark Dispute Case Number 15 of 2024,” said employee representative of PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia and PT Manggala Putra Perkasa, Janli Sembiring, citing a written statement received in Jakarta. , Friday (5/23).
“Please, Mr. Jokowi, try to talk to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court about replacing Justice Rahmi Mulyati, so that there is no serious suspicion that the impression will arise that he there is nothing wrong with the court if it is not replaced immediately. ,” he added.
Supreme Judge Rahmi Mulyati was asked to be replaced, as the previous cassation judge's decision and PK number 9 were considered detrimental to PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia. It is hoped that Justice Rahmi will not hear the case PK Fahmi Babra v Mohindar HB number 15 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024 because Supreme Justice Rahmi Mulyati sided with Mohindar HB in the case number 9 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI. /2024.
The decision previously made by Judge Rahmi was PK PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia number 9 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024. The decision in favor of the MHB was considered strange and legally wrong.
“Because it is very clear that there was a contradictory decision in 1995 in which the Ralph Lauren brand in the name of MHB was removed and from the beginning MHB did not have the Polo by Ralph Lauren brand, as this is shown in decision number 140. /Pdt.G/1995 Jkt Pst on page 10,” Janli explained.
“And on the judgment page, where there is neither the word 'Polo' nor the word 'by' and the court ordered its deletion, the PK decision number 9 is therefore legally flawed and we hope that this does not happen. “The current PK cases number 10 and number 15 are still ongoing,” he added.
The employees asked the judge to study the decision which was deemed contradictory. Maruah MA, he said, must be returned in the dispute over the Polo by Ralph Lauren trademark.
“Because it is very clear that MHB only has photocopies of evidence and that the Ralph Lauren brand does not contain the words Polo and by, which according to decision number 140 of 1995 were deleted, can be used to remove the official Polo brand belonging to our “It's strange and legally wrong if MHB wins,” Janli explained.
“If Judge Rahmi Mulyati is not replaced in case number 15 of the PK brand, then we will continue, we will go down. Until our demands are met and the judge decides the contentious cases of the PK brand number 15 and number 10 with the existing legal facts, namely the existence of contradictory decisions,” he added.
“Because it is clear that MHB does not have legal status, MHB does not own the Polo by Ralph Lauren brand, but why was it decided in the PK by Judge Rahmi and the Court Judge supreme that he owned Polo by Ralph Lauren,” Janli said.
The employees also asked the Supreme Court Audit Agency, the Judicial Commission and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to examine the three judges who decided the PT Polo Ralph Lauren Indonesia PK number 9 PK/Pdt.Sus-HKI/2024. The decision in favor of MHB is considered to be in conflict with two other decisions, namely decision number 140/pdt.g/1995/PN.jkt.pst and Supreme Court decision number 3101 K/pdt/1999.
“The chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee must also come forward to investigate this decision,” he said, accompanied by the legal representatives of law firm LQ Indonesia and Quetient TV, Putra Hendra Giri.
Janli admitted that he did not know when the PK trial would take place. But what is certain is that his party will continue to take action until Judge Rahmi is replaced. Otherwise, they will continue to demonstrate. Because this is linked to the fate of employees and their families.
“Well, we don't know when the PK hearing will take place, because PK is a closed hearing. Because we don't know, we continue to take to the streets to monitor this case so that the judge does not commit no mistake to make a decision Because we don't believe in Indonesian law at the moment, because we don't want it to be like what we said, that's all,” Janli said.
“We will take even greater measures. We will haunt, if possible, we will sleep in front of the Supreme Court. Because this concerns the lives of many people,” he continued. (Z-8)
