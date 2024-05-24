Blaming Boris for UK borders | Charlotte Gil

<br />

FFollowing the recent disastrous election results for the Conservative Party, a familiar question has arisen: “What if Boris had remained Prime Minister?” Last weekend, former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi lamented Johnson's loss, saying Sunday time that, apart from Thatcher, he could not “think of a more consistent Prime Minister of his generation”.

The announcement of the next elections by Rishi Sunak has made some people dream of blonde colors. “It’s time to activate Boris” claims commentator Lee Harris. “If we are realistic, there is only one good option” announcement Spencer Morgan (Piers' son) above a photo of the former Prime Minister.

What's strange about the nostalgia surrounding Johnson (I refuse to call him “BoJo,” which reinforces the idea of ​​his harmlessness) is that it generally seems to come from social conservatives; the people behind the “Red Wall” phenomenon, who lean left economically but like sound bites like “Get Brexit Done.” Forgive my own version of “they didn't know what they were voting for”, but I can't help but think that many of these voters don't realize half of what Johnson has done to Britain. “Consequence” is a word for it.

As we all know, part of the reason Johnson has always attracted an audience is his charm – the goofy British side is an integral part of his appeal. Speeches, delivered in the tone of Hugh Grant meeting an American girl in a Richard Curtis film, and schoolboy nonsense – think Johnson knocking down the boy in a Japanese rugby match match (2015) and getting stuck in a zip line carrying Union Jack flags at London 2012 Olympic Games — gives the impression of an eccentric Englishman. One of the Johnsons Daily Mail columns, titled: “Would I sign up to fight for king and country? Yes, Sah! », symbolizes the grandiloquent Churchillianism in which he so often indulges.

But Johnson is far from this character; in fact, he's about as radical as a gender studies graduate at the University of Brighton – at least when it comes to immigration. His ideals, which in turn translated into policies, go a long way to explaining why Britain finds itself in such a disaster.

The first sign of Johnson's ultra-progressive attitude towards immigration occurred when he was mayor of London and asked for a deserved amnesty for around 400,000 people living illegally in the capital – even though he lacked the authority to enforce this law.

Years later, while serving as foreign minister to then-Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson pushed for a similar amnesty – this time for legal and illegal migrants who had lived in the country for more than a decade , provided that they are “really clean» and had no criminal record. Estimates suggested the move would have allowed 500,000 to 700,000 migrants to stay in the UK permanently, but May shut down that idea.

Soon after, of course, Johnson became Prime Minister and finally had the chance to become a true Guardianista over Britain's already dysfunctional immigration system. He reversed a policy established by May in 2012, when he was home secretary, which meant foreign students would have to leave four months after completing their degrees in Britain. Under Johnson, they could now stay for two years – And three for doctorates and other doctoral degrees.

It's hard to remember today – in a year when Rishi Sunak tried, unsuccessfully, to overturn the graduate visa policy – ​​how senior MPs welcomed the change in direction. Chancellor Sajid Javid tweeted that the government “should have reversed this stupid policy years ago”. We are idiots! And yet look what happened next… The number of dependents arriving with international students in the UK pink from just under 15,000 (year ending September 2019) to more than 150,000 (the equivalent for 2023), an increase of more than 930 percent.

Looking back, it's clear that Johnson's relaxation of rules was a disaster for Britain, particularly amid a housing crisis and other infrastructure collapsing under ever-increasing demand.

But “the more, the merrier” seems to be Johnson’s philosophy. Take the Australian style immigration system. Seemingly an attractive solution to Britain's astronomical levels of immigration – designed to attract only the brightest and best – it has led to record levels of arrivals. His selection process seems as relaxed as the prime minister who introduced him.

Johnson's catastrophic legacy on immigration has gone relatively unnoticed

Johnson, to be fair to him, pushed (unsuccessfully) for major housing reforms, which would have gone some way to supporting the increase in population. Even so, it would be almost impossible to build a project suitable for the rapid number of people arriving in the UK. These include those in desperate circumstances (think Afghan, Ukrainian and Hong Kong refugees). Our housing situation is so serious that there have been cases of Ukrainians return to war zone they had fled. Surprisingly, almost 300,000 of them had to apply for homeless status. support in 2022-2023.

Johnson's catastrophic legacy on immigration has gone relatively unnoticed, thanks in large part to a media class more preoccupied with Tupperware investigations. They missed a trick by not highlighting the things that could ensure the electorate universally despises him, from Red Wall voters to those still angry about Brexit.

Instead, Johnson got his happily ever after, earning £2.3million in the last 12 months, on top of his MP salary, according to a recent publication. He lives in the countryside, where his main occupation now seems to be keeping British birth records. Too bad others won't do the same – no thanks to his decision to invite the whole world to live in the UK. “Who will sign up to fight for king and country? » Nobody at this rate.