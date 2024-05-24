Don't invest, sell Starlink in RI instead







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Billionaire and entrepreneur Elon Musk came to Indonesia on Sunday (5/19/2024). But not to invest, but to launch Starlink services in Indonesia. Musk came to hand over the Starlink satellite internet service device to the Sumerta Kelod Community Health Center, Denpasar, Bali. This is a collaboration between Starlink and the Ministry of Health. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Musk's other agenda in Bali is to attend the World Water Forum 2024 the next day, Monday (5/20/2024). He took part in speeches and spoke about water and the capabilities of solar energy. However, at the time there was no investment program. During the Starlink device handover event, Musk only said that he had a desire to invest, but did not make any further comments. “We are going to invest in Indonesia. Because this event is about Starlink, I think it is something like this [investasi] will be announced at another event,” Musk said. “We are very focused on Starlink [di Indonesia] because the benefits for society are very important, especially for connecting remote areas to Internet services. » He said it was important to connect every region of the country to internet access. This ensures that people's quality of life improves even further. “When you have advanced Internet access, you can learn anything. You can access educational services like MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) online and learn what people at MIT study,” he said. He underlines. At the same time, the Indonesian government is also trying to continue to offer something to Musk. One of them requested the construction of a battery factory for electric vehicles. “We made an offer (to Elon Musk): would it be possible to build here a battery factory for electric vehicles, a cathode precursor. And he will examine it,” explained the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Development. investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. as reported by Reuters. However, Musk was not willing to respond to Luhut's invitation. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Elon Musk gives a message to Telkomsel, Indosat, XL and Smartfren, here is the content (npb/me)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/tech/20240524091911-37-540859/elon-musk-php-kagak-investasi-malah-jualan-starlink-di-ri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos