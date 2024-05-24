



Former foreign minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Bharat First' approach to foreign policy, saying PM Modi's 10-year tenure saw a “paradigm shift in the way India is perceived as a country.” “Prime Minister Modi's foreign policy has always advocated a 'Bharat First' approach. In other words, Indian citizens and their priorities have guided and dictated the way our foreign policy is implemented on the ground,” Shringla said in an interaction with ANI. He noted a significant transformation in India's global image over the past decade, saying: “The last 10 years have seen a paradigm shift in the way India is perceived as a country. » The BJP led by Prime Minister Modi registered a “landslide” victory, winning 282 seats in 2014 and in 2019, the party bettered it by winning 303 seats on its own. Shringla also highlighted Prime Minister Modi's rare invitations to address the US Congress twice, saying, “It is a fitting testimony to a) the importance of the relationship, b) Prime Minister Modi's stature in as a leader who took India far beyond what would have been expected. by any leadership to achieve this in just a decade. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. The former foreign minister also spoke about the growth of India-US relations, saying, “Over the last 10 years, the relationship has matured and today is in a position where it is able to consider the strategic aspects of the relationship in a more global manner. He underlined the importance of managing differences between vibrant democracies and highlighted Prime Minister Modi's positive relations with three successive US presidents – Obama, Trump and Biden – as a crucial factor determining relations at the highest levels. Reflecting on the mood in the United States regarding the Indian elections, Shringla noted: “As expected, I think there is a lot of interest in the elections and the electoral exercise that is taking place in India – not only because they represent another important exercise in democracy, but also because the consequences and results of the elections will be important not only for India but for the world as a whole. General elections are being held in India from April 19 to June 1, in seven phases, to elect all 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes will be counted and the results will be announced on June 4.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianarrative.com/india-news/pm-modis-leadership-spurs-paradigm-shift-in-indias-global-perception-former-foreign-secy-157400.html

