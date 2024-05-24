Concerning Sespri Iriana candidate in the Bogor regional elections, there will be Jokowi's intervention but it will not be significant





BOGOR, KOMPAS.com – Indostrategi political analyst Arif Nurul Imam said there would be an intervention by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the midst of the nomination of First Lady Iriana, Sendi Fardiansyah, in the 2024 Bogor legislative elections. However, according to Arif, Jokowi's figure during the dynamics of the 2024 legislative elections does not have as great an influence as during the presidential election (Pilpres) last February. “Yes, of course, we cannot deny the influence of Mr. Jokowi. Especially in the presidential election, Mr. Gibran won. approval. But during regional elections, the influence and endorse “It’s not necessarily as big as the presidential election,” Arif said in the press room. Kompas.comquoted Friday (5/24/2024). Also read: Sendi Sespri Iriana is invited by Jokowi to increase his popularity and electability to advance in the Bogor regional elections It is said that Jokowi's authority will decline because along with the 2024 regional elections which will take place next November, he will no longer be the leader of the country. “In the context of regional elections, of course, when Pak Jokowi is no longer president, he no longer has authority. It is possible that his influence will not be as great as during the presidential election,” he said. Arif said. “Pak Jokowi's influence is partly due to his position as president or his position as president. Through this position, he has the power to mobilize his political resources to help people who have beenendorse in the presidential election,” added Arif. Sendi's seriousness in participating in the 2024 regional elections can be seen when he registered with many political parties (parpol) in Bogor city. Also read: Eager to qualify for the Bogor regional elections, Sespri Iriana is advised by Jokowi not to rush into choosing a party It is known that Sendi has registered with six political parties which are opening their candidacies to candidates for mayor of Bogor in 2024. Sendi registered as a Bogor mayoral candidate in DPC PDI-P Bogor City and PKB Bogor City, Saturday (20/4/2024). Then he also participated in the selection of Bogor mayoral candidates from the Gerindra Party, Tuesday (16/4/2024). Then, Sendi participated in the selection of Bogor mayoral candidates through the Democratic Party, Monday (22/4/2024). The right-hand man of the First Lady also submitted the registration of Bogor mayoral candidates through the Nasdem party, Tuesday (7/5/2024). Most recently, Sendi participated in the selection of candidates for Bogor mayoralty which was opened by the United Development Party (PPP) DPC, Sunday (12/5/2024). However, so far no political party has expressed support.

