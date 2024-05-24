When I read the title, Maria Bartiromo warns that President Xi is using migration to create a Chinese Baby army in the USA, I was impressed by the Chinese tyrant's long-term planning. I channeled the racist trope that Asians are inscrutable long-term planners (I'm not proud of myself and will try to do better, to be better). In my imagination, Xi was ordering pregnant Chinese women to come to America and give birth to their children. anchor babies who would use their constitutional citizenship to fight for China in two decades.

Then I realized I might have misunderstood the title. So I read the story. It's really crazy.

Maria Bartiromo Once, older readers may remember, he was a respected apolitical financial journalist. She won two Emmy Awards during her 20-year stint on CNBC as Money darling in shows such as Closing bell And On the money with Maria Bartiromo . In 2013, Bartiromo joined Fox Business and descended into madness. With the rise of MAGA, she became a full-fledged Trump fangirl and top conspiracy journalist. And here we are.

Bartiromo was discussing the border with Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH). Anyone expecting a substantive, unbiased, evidence-based conversation didn't watch. However, her regular viewers went completely crazy.

The host began by discussing the news that Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) is now lobbying against the immigration bill he co-authored. Lankford was part of the bipartisan team who negotiated an immigration measure giving Republicans most of their wish list. In February he celebrated LANKFORD LAUNCHES BORDER SECURITY PACKAGE WITH HUGE GAINS FOR SECURING THE BORDER Today, he denies his paternity.

Lankford had stepped outside MAGA lines potentially giving President Biden a victory. Trump told him to come back to the camp. And the soulless man agreed. Lankford is allergic to his own ideas even although the right-wing Border Patrol Agents union supported them.

Bartiromo asked his guest for his thoughts on the Democrats attempt to revive the DOA legislation.

EEven one of the bill's authors, Senator James Lankford, said he is a no. He is I will not vote for this bill at this stage. But I would like to have your opinion on who in particular, whether It is the government or administration, which works specifically to investigate all those men of military age who enter the country?

This that's how Fox shoots. Every man aged 18 and over is or was old enough to serve in the military. But that is not how most men refer to these years. This made sense during the Vietnam War. But not now. However, the Fox viewer got the point reflexively.

Bartiromo repeated the characterization so his slower viewers could follow and added some red meat sauce.

“Doh you I have an idea who is in fact, we're looking at how many military-age men are coming into the country, whether It is Chinese nationals, or Jordanians, or anyone else?”

Jordanians? I need a dashboard. Bartiromo then presents his hero.

Yesterday, Bill Melugin met a citizen who is who started collecting all the passports that illegal immigrants drop on the ground. They don't do it want to have identification with them when they are apprehended. So they drop their passports on the ground in California and Texas. And this resident collects them all. And he is I have a fairly clear idea of who is enter the country. Look at this.

Bill Melugin is Foxes journalist on illegal immigration. Bartiromo does not identify the a citizen collect passports. But he is the one standing in front of a display of documents in bags.

The citizen had this to say:

THey you just have to drop this stuff on the floor to come here and assume a new identity. SO It is it scares me a little with my military background and seeing people which are encounter: male, male, male. They are all male soldiers. People keep saying that I have I have proof here.

What's in these bags? If they are destroyed passports, it's strange that they left the identification page unscathed. Plus, if I tried to hide my identity, I wouldn't let it fall to the ground for any Tom, Dick or MAGA to find.

Whatever he has, it's not Chinese or Jordanian passports. This what these passports look like (outer pages and identity pages)

Note: They both have a second photo of the passport holder on the right. We don't know what the unidentified citizen has because neither Fox nor Bartiromo are giving details. And verification is for losers. Maria continues:

Sor there you go. The passports are there. They are largely men of military age. A lot of communist China. A lot of people fear that Xi Jinping will create a small army of babies here in America. Who are you looking at this?

Many people are worried XI little baby army are Fox viewers. And they're worried because Fox is telling them so. If the cable channel was honest (stop laughing, he's hypothetical), he would revive his old slogan and modify it to Fearful and unbalanced.

Bartiromo finally gave the floor to his guest. Given the floor, Davidson didn't come up with anything original. (Watching Fox must be of great comfort to people who like to be afraid but fear new things.) Davidson chatted about Ukraine, the unnecessary impeachment of Mayorkas, an unclear DHS and how the Biden administration is nothing.

Bartiromo ignored his response. Davidson had missed his signal. He didn't talk about China's small armies or military-age men, so Maria wasn't interested in what he had to say. Instead, she re-plowed dead ground.

Wto oneI mean, You are to the House Foreign Affairs Committee. What is your role on the House Foreign Affairs Committee? I mean, what are we going to do at some point, turn around and say, oh, wow, We have I have a million people, men of military age, and now they are Rebell And they are creating discontent in America. Are we just going to say, oh, wow, look at all these military-age Chinese men who are in the country? They are like a little army of babies. Wow, we missed that. I mean, what do we do about it??

Davidson didn't know the right answer to Bartymos fever dream question. So he went to his safe space and blamed the Speaker of the House.

Yesyeah, I mean, It is Why It is so consistent. When President Johnson chose to cut a quote, the four corners are looking after him, Hakeem, Jeffries, Schumer and McConnell instead of working with our body. I mean, a majority of Republicans doesn't vote for the funding bill. And the main reason We doesn't vote for East because we were promised that, yes, we will finance our government, but were it will only fund a government that will secure the border.

And that was it.